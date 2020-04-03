Connect Transit limits bus passengers starting Saturday

NORMAL — Connect Transit will limit the number of passengers on a bus to a maximum of 10 starting Saturday.
Bus operators reported seeing an increase in the number of non-essential trips due to warmer weather and the "urge to simple get out of the house," according to a statement.
"We are all in this together and we need customers to only use Connect for essential travel," Isaac Thorne, Connect Transit general manager, said.
In an effort to comply with social distancing and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "All in Illinois" campaign, the bus service is limiting the number of passengers to a maximum of 10 riders starting Saturday.
When a bus reaches capacity, its driver will call to dispatch a paratransit bus to pick up passengers left along the route. The driver will notify the passengers that another bus will be along to pick them up.
The company reduced weekday transportation services starting March 23 and suspended fares through April 14, which included fixed-route bus services and Connect Mobility services.
Customers must board and exit all fixed-route buses using the rear door, but customers with mobility issues are permitted to use the front door of the bus.
The Lime Express route is not running; the Green route runs at 30-minute intervals. The Blue, Purple, Aqua, Orange and Silver routes will not run peak service; the Red Express continues to serve OSF Fort Jesse.
Redbird Express, which serves the Illinois State University campus, was discontinued while ISU remains closed.
Service updates are at www.connect-transit.com.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.