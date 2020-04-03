Connect Transit limits bus passengers starting Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Connect Transit will limit the number of passengers on a bus to a maximum of 10 starting Saturday.

Bus operators reported seeing an increase in the number of non-essential trips due to warmer weather and the "urge to simple get out of the house," according to a statement.

"We are all in this together and we need customers to only use Connect for essential travel," Isaac Thorne, Connect Transit general manager, said.

In an effort to comply with social distancing and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "All in Illinois" campaign, the bus service is limiting the number of passengers to a maximum of 10 riders starting Saturday.

When a bus reaches capacity, its driver will call to dispatch a paratransit bus to pick up passengers left along the route. The driver will notify the passengers that another bus will be along to pick them up.