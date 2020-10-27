Connect Transit suspends fare collection until March

NORMAL — Connect Transit passengers will be able to continue riding public transit for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connect Transit Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved suspending fare collection until March 8 for all fixed-route and Connect Mobility services.

"Since we're going into the winter months, we do not see anything major changing that would lead staff to recommend that we go back to fares," Martin Glaze, interim general manager, said Tuesday during the meeting.

The board halted fare collection in March to eliminate contact between bus riders and operators and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The suspension also seeks to reduce crowding at the front doors and farebox.