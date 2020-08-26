Connect Transit suspends fare collection until Oct. 8

NORMAL — Connect Transit will continue to suspend fare collection for another month because of concerns related to coronavirus.
The transit service continued a suspension of all fare collection for fixed-route and Connect Mobility services until Oct. 8. The service's board of trustees first suspended fare collection in March.
In the meantime, Connect Transit will continue to operate on a reduced schedule for increased cleaning of buses and facilities. Passengers are still required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
"We are encouraging people to stay home if you are sick and not travel with Connect Transit unless it is necessary," the transit service said in a statement Wednesday.
