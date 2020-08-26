 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connect Transit suspends fare collection until Oct. 8
0 comments
top story

Connect Transit suspends fare collection until Oct. 8

{{featured_button_text}}
072220-blm-loc-5connect

Passengers board a Connect Transit bus at West Front and North Madison streets in downtown Bloomington on July 21. 

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Connect Transit will continue to suspend fare collection for another month because of concerns related to coronavirus. 

The transit service continued a suspension of all fare collection for fixed-route and Connect Mobility services until Oct. 8. The service's board of trustees first suspended fare collection in March

In the meantime, Connect Transit will continue to operate on a reduced schedule for increased cleaning of buses and facilities. Passengers are still required to wear masks and practice social distancing

"We are encouraging people to stay home if you are sick and not travel with Connect Transit unless it is necessary," the transit service said in a statement Wednesday. 

10 Historical photos of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News