Connect Transit suspends fares

NORMAL — Connect Transit is suspending fares on all transportation services through April 1 to eliminate contact between bus riders and operators and limit spread of COVID-19.

Suspended fare collection begins Wednesday and includes all fixed-route and Connect Mobility services, according to a news release. The customer service area in the administration building will be close to the public beginning Wednesday through April 1.

Customer service representatives will continue to take phone calls.

"We continue to sanitize our entire fleet of vehicle and bus facilities with EPA approved products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," Connect Transit General Manager Isaac Thorne said in a news release.

Connect Transit is encouraging people to stay home and not utilize public transportation if they are sick unless necessary. People can visit www.connect-transit.com for more information on service updates.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.