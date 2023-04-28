BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit will offer free rides to passengers on Sunday in support of the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association's Fair Housing Affair.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the YWCA McLean County, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington.
The location can be accessed by using Connect Transit's Purple Route.
By waiving fares systemwide, Connect Transit hopes to allow people to attend the fair without having to pay to receive housing information, according to a news release.
Visit connect-transit.com or contact astation@connect-transit.com for more information.
