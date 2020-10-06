Construction continues on $18 million Bloomington affordable housing project

BLOOMINGTON — Construction of the Lincoln Lofts, an affordable housing complex on the city's southeast side, is set for completion next year.
The four-story building at 2220 E. Lincoln St., set to have 56 apartments for income-eligible families, is being developed by the Bloomington Housing Authority, MVAH Holding LLC and St. Mary Development Corp.
Wyllys Mann, MVAH regional development director, said the pandemic has not had much of an effect on the project so far. Construction started in May and Mann said the staff is following state guidelines including social distancing rules.
"We are really looking forward to opening the building," said Mann. "We know that quality affordable housing is a need in the area and we are happy to be a small part of solving that."
The coronavirus pandemic has turned what were already dire situations for some, into even worse conditions. U.S. Census data shows about 19% of renters nationwide were late or deferred their rent payments in May. And about 31% of renters surveyed in June said they have little to no confidence they will be able to pay next month’s rent.
Jeremy Hayes, executive director of the Bloomington Housing Authority, has said the development cost, including land acquisition, is estimated to total $17.9 million. The housing authority is providing 17 project-based vouchers totaling $1.4 million, which were awarded by the Illinois Housing Development Authority in 2019, according to Hayes.
IHDA awards the tax credits through a competitive process. Once developers receive the credits, they sell them to investors and use the equity generated to reduce construction and operating costs.
The tax credits for the Lincoln Lofts are expected to generate $12.7 million in equity for the development.
Only families that meet certain income guidelines — 60% of area median income or below — will be eligible for the housing units. Area median income for a McLean County family of four was $91,600 in 2019 according to federal government calculations, making 60% of that amount $54,960. The income figure is adjusted according to household size.
BHA also will provide federal project-based vouchers to subsidize rents for 17 of the apartments based on the tenants' income. Of those, nine are for people with disabilities and six will be designated for veterans.
