Construction for DeWitt County wind farm set for 2021

An application for the project was rejected by the county board in April 2019, with members saying it was incomplete and had too many unanswered questions. That vote had been 6-5 with one abstention — Cole Ritter, who lives in the district where the project is planned. The abstention had essentially counted as a “no” vote.

Ritter was absent from Tuesday’s meeting. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

None of the remaining 11 board members changed from the positions they took in last year's vote. Voting in favor were Chairman Dave Newberg, Camille Redman, Lance Reece, Christy Pruser, Scott Nimmo and Jay Wickenhauser. Opposing the measure were Terry Ferguson, Nate Ennis, Melonie Tilley, Dan Matthews and Travis Houser.

Tilley noted before the vote that the Regional Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals had previously forwarded the application with negative recommendations. “Both of those boards voted to deny twice,” she said. “We appoint those boards and they spent hundreds of hours listening to testimony and studying. I think we should listen to them.”

Board members who voted in favor of the motion did not speak before the vote about their reasons for doing so. Newberg couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.