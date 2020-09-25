 Skip to main content
Corn Belt Energy crew assists after Hurricane Sally
BLOOMINGTON — A crew from Bloomington-based Corn Belt Energy left last week to assist Baldwin EMC in Summerdale, Ala., in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

As of last Friday, 71,157 Baldwin EMC members were without power. Baldwin employees, along with 750 other line workers from across the country, are working to restore power.

Corn Belt Energy sent two forestry journeymen to assist in emergency storm restoration efforts and is among six Illinois electric cooperatives sending crews to assist in rebuilding damaged electric systems in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

Multiple crews remain available from Corn Belt's Bloomington and Princeton offices to handle daily operations.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

