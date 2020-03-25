Coronavirus anxiety peaking in Central Illinois: Here's how to help yourself, others

Allow kids to stay connected with friends via social media but monitor the content and time.

Provide structure to normalize their day. But engage in fun activities too, including playing board games, watching family videos, planning vacations, cooking meals together and getting out in nature.

Q. What advice do you have for adults dealing with everything from illness and death of loved ones to loss of jobs or reduction of hours to worry about the unexpected?

A. Remember you are not alone. Keep in mind that Illinois has expanded unemployment coverage. PATH at 211 has a working document with human services agencies that are providing help and has people who can listen if you need to talk. Stay connected with loved ones for support and practice self-care. Break down what's bothering you and focus on what's within your control.

Take breaks as needed. Remind yourself that stress and anxiety will pass. Take deep breaths when you feel anxious. Stay informed about coronavirus news without overwhelming yourself.

"Turn it off, take a breath and do something you enjoy to get your mind out of constant panic mode," Richardson said.

Q. What advice do you have for adults struggling with social isolation?