Coronavirus: Connect Transit riders must board at rear of bus
Coronavirus: Connect Transit riders must board at rear of bus

A student boards a Connect Transit bus at Heartland Community College on Dec. 11, 2019. A new Connect Transit app allows users to find route and schedule information, including a trip planning option.

BLOOMINGTON — Customers on Connect Transit must board and exit all buses using the rear door and sit at least two rows behind the driver effective Sunday.

This new policy is the latest action taken by Connect Transit to protect frontline employees from the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers with mobility issues are still permitted to use the front doors of the bus. All ADA regulations will continue to be followed under this new policy.

“I want to thank all of our Connect employees who are working to provide critical transit service to our community during this crisis,” General Manager Isaac Thorne said in a statement released Saturday. “Rear-door boarding will help with social distancing and help keep our customers and employees safe.”

Connect continues to monitor information about COVID-19 from CDC and Illinois Public Health Department.

Officials are asking riders to limit use of Connect Transit to essential travel such as grocery stores, medical facilities and work. The request to sit at least two rows behind the driver is an effort to encourage social distancing and keep passengers and the drivers safe.

Last week, the service announced it was suspending fares on all transportation services through April 1 to eliminate contact between bus riders and operators. Also, it reduced some services. The Lime Express route will not run, and the Green route will only run at 30-minute intervals. The Blue, Purple, Aqua, Orange and Silver routes will not run peak service and the Red Express will continue to serve OSF Fort Jesse.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

