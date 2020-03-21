Coronavirus: Connect Transit riders must board at rear of bus

BLOOMINGTON — Customers on Connect Transit must board and exit all buses using the rear door and sit at least two rows behind the driver effective Sunday.

This new policy is the latest action taken by Connect Transit to protect frontline employees from the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers with mobility issues are still permitted to use the front doors of the bus. All ADA regulations will continue to be followed under this new policy.

“I want to thank all of our Connect employees who are working to provide critical transit service to our community during this crisis,” General Manager Isaac Thorne said in a statement released Saturday. “Rear-door boarding will help with social distancing and help keep our customers and employees safe.”

Connect continues to monitor information about COVID-19 from CDC and Illinois Public Health Department.