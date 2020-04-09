Coronavirus continues crescendo; more cases in McLean, Livingston, Piatt and Logan counties

Fourteen are in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, 12 in their 70s, 10 in their 20s, nine in their 40s, six in their 30s, three in their 80s and two younger than 20, according to health department data.

By ZIP code, 27 are from 61701 (Bloomington), 16 are from 61761 (Normal), 13 are from 61704 (Bloomington), five are from 61705 (rural Bloomington), three are from 61726 (Chenoa), three are from 61745 (Heyworth) and one each are from 61753 (Lexington) and 61737 (Ellsworth).

By race, 34 are white, 24 are black, six are "unknown" and five are "other," according to the health department.

Livingston County Health Department reported four more residents with confirmed cases, bringing that county's total to 15.

A woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s are all recovering at home in isolation, Livingston County Health Department said. Illinois Department of Corrections also reported a confirmed case at Pontiac Correctional Center.