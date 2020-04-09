Coronavirus continues crescendo; more cases in McLean, Livingston, Piatt and Logan counties

BLOOMINGTON — Coronavirus continued its crescendo in Central Illinois on Thursday as six more people tested positive for the virus in McLean County, four more in Livingston County and one more each in Piatt and Logan counties.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Thursday 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 and 66 additional deaths. That brought the statewide totals as of Thursday to 16,422 Illinoisans who have tested positive for the virus, including 528 who have died.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight had warned on Wednesday "We are actually in the acceleration phase" and she expected the number of people diagnosed in McLean County to peak during the next week or two.
McLean County's total is now 69, with 32 at home in isolation, five hospitalized, 30 recovered and two deaths: a man and a woman, both in their 70s.
Of the McLean County residents, 62.3 percent are women and 37.7 percent are men.
Fourteen are in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, 12 in their 70s, 10 in their 20s, nine in their 40s, six in their 30s, three in their 80s and two younger than 20, according to health department data.
By ZIP code, 27 are from 61701 (Bloomington), 16 are from 61761 (Normal), 13 are from 61704 (Bloomington), five are from 61705 (rural Bloomington), three are from 61726 (Chenoa), three are from 61745 (Heyworth) and one each are from 61753 (Lexington) and 61737 (Ellsworth).
By race, 34 are white, 24 are black, six are "unknown" and five are "other," according to the health department.
Livingston County Health Department reported four more residents with confirmed cases, bringing that county's total to 15.
A woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s are all recovering at home in isolation, Livingston County Health Department said. Illinois Department of Corrections also reported a confirmed case at Pontiac Correctional Center.
Logan County Health Department reported that county's third case, a woman in her 30s who is isolated at home. Lee News Service, quoting Illinois Department of Corrections, also says four staff members and one inmate at Logan Correctional Center have tested positive.
In addition, a Mason County resident with COVID-19 is hospitalized at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Piatt County has its fifth confirmed case, a 56-year-old woman who has isolated at home since March 30, said David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
"All household contacts are in a quarantine period until April 11," Remmert said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot distance from other people; wearing a mask when you are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
