Coronavirus crisis creating chaos, opportunity for entrepreneurs trying to break into cannabis business as Illinois prepares to award new licenses

Getting up and running can cost another $1 million or more, with even greater costs for a craft grower. But if a startup can make it past those hurdles, a dispensary can bring in revenues of $1 million to $3 million a year.

Despite the virus, the cannabis business in Illinois continues to boom. After about $75 million in newly legal recreational sales in the first two months of the year, despite a slight drop-off in February, the average sale in March was up 13% through March 23, according to New Frontier Data, which tracks sales through its client dispensaries.

Some of that was due to customers stocking up in anticipation of being forced to stay at home, similar to people hoarding food, New Frontier CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer said. But similar to alcohol, cannabis is expected to be a safe haven and even a growth industry during the crisis. In Illinois, cannabis dispensaries are permitted to stay open as essential services.

New Frontier has scheduled an April 2 online conference for industry members to discuss how to respond to the pandemic.

“Cannabis is expected to be one of the few industries that sustains the local economy, as long as it’s allowed to do so,” Aguirre de Carcer said.