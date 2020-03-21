Coronavirus: McLean County Chess Club moving to online play

BLOOMINGTON — The shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the coronavirus will not stop McLean County chess players from competition.

While over-the-board play has been suspended, the Bloomington-Normal Chess Club is linking up McLean County chess players for online play, said Darren Erickson, a tournament director for the club.

“Chess is a great way to pass time,” he said in a statement from the club released Saturday. “A modern online chess game can last anywhere from two minutes, to an hour, to several hours, and even through weeks or months for correspondence play. Game length depends on the players agreeing on how long the game will be before the game starts.”