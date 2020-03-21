Coronavirus: McLean County Chess Club moving to online play

BLOOMINGTON — The shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the coronavirus will not stop McLean County chess players from competition.
While over-the-board play has been suspended, the Bloomington-Normal Chess Club is linking up McLean County chess players for online play, said Darren Erickson, a tournament director for the club.
“Chess is a great way to pass time,” he said in a statement from the club released Saturday. “A modern online chess game can last anywhere from two minutes, to an hour, to several hours, and even through weeks or months for correspondence play. Game length depends on the players agreeing on how long the game will be before the game starts.”
The club is rapidly developing a “virtual clubhouse” using existing online conferencing technology to connect players by voice and text to find opponents in real time. Erickson said the club expects to have that service live before April and it would be available for local players to communicate and then arrange to play each other online during the shelter-in-place order.
There are several websites and servers which allow players to play for free, but it can be difficult to connect personally with the other player, he said. A local club can serve as a clearinghouse for local players to find one another.
It’s also a great time to learn the game, he added. Club members are willing to teach people who do not know the rules how to play through online sessions.
The club has existed for several decades, Erickson said.
More information can be found at the Bloomington-Normal Chess Club’s website at www.bloomington-normalchess.club.
