Coronavirus: McLean County's busiest food pantry suspending operations; others try to respond

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County food pantries and co-ops are grappling with how to stay open to serve the hungry while protecting the health of their clients and volunteers as coronavirus continues to spread.
After Monday, St. Vincent de Paul Food and Clothing Pantry, 705 N. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington, will suspend operations because of the spread of COVID-19.
Eastview Christian Church will consolidate its two food pantry operations into one location. Home Sweet Home Ministries' food co-op remains open but is not accepting new members.
Joanna Callahan, social service director of The Salvation Army of McLean County, said "We're preparing for an increase in visitors and our staff is working hard to make sure our programs operate safely."
In addition, Phil Hodel, communications director for Midwest Food Bank, which helps to supply some food pantries, said "At this point, we are continuing our food procurement and distribution.
"However, we are anticipating increased activity due to food pantries and other institutions suspending their operations and people being put out of work while businesses temporarily close," Hodel said.
St. Vincent de Paul will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday for food pickup only, said food pantry volunteer Jim Tuite, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Holy Trinity Conference. Clients will not have their usual shopping opportunity but can pick up bags of groceries, he said.
The clothing pantry will not be open Monday, he said. After Monday, the food and clothing pantries will be closed until at least April 13, Tuite said.
"It was very difficult," he said of the decision of the pantry board of directors. "We are balancing the community needs and the health risks and the uncertainty (of COVID-19). We don't want to put the public at risk and we don't want to put our volunteers at risk."
"We're hoping, by making this announcement, to get a large turnout on Monday so people can come in and get what they need and wait out whatever is coming," Tuite said.
Eastview will be consolidating its food pantry operations, now at 1500 Airport Road, Normal, and 401 Union St., Bloomington, to the Bloomington location, Senior Pastor Mike Baker said. He called the Bloomington location "smaller and more manageable."
The after-school program, in collaboration with Western Avenue Community Center at the Bloomington location, will continue, Baker said.
"We'll keep it going because it serves some of the most under-served people in town," Baker said.
Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, is keeping open its food co-op but has increased sanitation efforts, Chief Operating Officer Matt Burgess said.
All shoppers, beginning Friday, were required to use hand sanitizer before shopping. For people who are ill, their shopping will be done for them.
"In addition, we're only serving current co-op members," Burgess said. "We are not accepting new members at this time."
The Salvation Army, 611 W. Washington St., continues to keep its meals and food pantry open to the public but people displaying cold and flu symptoms will be asked to seek medical attention before receiving services, Callahan said.
COVID-19 has been spreading, with 46 confirmed cases in Illinois, but there were no confirmed cases in Central Illinois as of Friday night.
