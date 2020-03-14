Coronavirus: McLean County's busiest food pantry suspending operations; others try to respond

In addition, Phil Hodel, communications director for Midwest Food Bank, which helps to supply some food pantries, said "At this point, we are continuing our food procurement and distribution.

"However, we are anticipating increased activity due to food pantries and other institutions suspending their operations and people being put out of work while businesses temporarily close," Hodel said.

St. Vincent de Paul will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday for food pickup only, said food pantry volunteer Jim Tuite, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Holy Trinity Conference. Clients will not have their usual shopping opportunity but can pick up bags of groceries, he said.

The clothing pantry will not be open Monday, he said. After Monday, the food and clothing pantries will be closed until at least April 13, Tuite said.

"It was very difficult," he said of the decision of the pantry board of directors. "We are balancing the community needs and the health risks and the uncertainty (of COVID-19). We don't want to put the public at risk and we don't want to put our volunteers at risk."