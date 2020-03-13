Coronavirus: Peoria diocese suspends public masses; funerals, weddings, baptisms affected

BLOOMINGTON — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria is suspending public masses, a decision that also will affect funerals, weddings and baptisms, the diocese said in a statement Friday.

"... these are perilous days but certainly not unprecedented in human history," Bishop Daniel Jenky wrote. "I urge you to be patient and faith filled. ... For the present, we need to break the chain of transmission of the contagion, but I know that in the future we will much more appreciate and never again take for granted the great gift of our parish communities."

The diocese includes 26 counties and represents 144,000 Catholics.

Jenky said the suspension of Mass will begin with the Vigil Mass on Saturday. Scheduled funeral masses may proceed, and outside committal services can continue. Memorial masses should be scheduled at a later date.

Weddings set for Saturday in parish churches can continue, with further guidelines expected. Baptisms will be limited to only parents and godparents.

"Using great prudence and where it is possible, the Sacrament of the Sick and Holy Viaticum may also be administered," Jenky wrote. "Masses and other liturgies in formed religious houses may continue but must not be open to the public."

