Coronavirus spread cuts blood donations; Illinois blood supply providers ask for help

But, nationwide, some blood drive hosts, such as workplaces, are canceling drives over concern about the virus spread in public settings, not because of concerns about blood supply safety, Winn and McGuire said. The result is beginning to impact the blood supply, they said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, 50 Red Cross blood drives nationwide have been canceled — not by the Red Cross, but by drive hosts, resulting in an estimated 1,300 units of blood uncollected, McGuire said.

"With the rise of coronavirus, that number will grow," she said.

In the Mississippi Valley region, one workplace-host has canceled a drive so far, Winn said. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley, through America's Blood Centers, has shared blood with providers in Washington state, where more drives have been canceled because of the prevalence of coronavirus, he said.

"We never send any blood elsewhere in the country without making sure that local needs are met," he said.

The blood supply already was lower than usual because cold and flu season kept some donors away.