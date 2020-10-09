Coroner, auditor races highlight McLean County ballot

BLOOMINGTON — Two incumbent Republican McLean County officeholders face challenges from hopefuls in the Nov. 3 election.
Republican Kathy Yoder, who was appointed coroner in 2014 and was elected in 2016, is facing a challenge from Democrat Abbi Sorrells.
“My top priorities, have always been and will continue to be, to serve grieving families and all residents of McLean County by providing a full and complete determination of cause and manner of death for their loved one,” Yoder said. “I will continue to be the voice for those that no longer have a voice; and to bring the highest level of medical knowledge and education to the Office of Coroner in order to continue to serve the community and to save lives.
“I want to remain the McLean County coroner because I am very proud of the caring and compassionate service provided by my office. I am proud of my staff and the accomplishments of my office and I want to see it continued for the benefit of the citizens of McLean County.”
Sorrells, received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria, and is currently completing her master’s degree in nursing with a focus on family practice. Her nursing background is primarily in emergency nursing and critical care. She has worked as a flight nurse serving rural communities, giving access to vital services such as stroke centers, trauma centers and cardiac services.
As an emergency room nurse, she’s spent the majority of her time working with life-threatening cases at Critical Access Hospitals and Level 1 trauma centers throughout Illinois.
“I want to be the McLean County coroner because I believe this office has so much potential to have a positive impact on the health outcomes of our community,” Sorrells said. “I also believe that the coroner should be professional, compassionate, and diligent in providing the best care to every single person they come into contact with.”
Sorrells said she would bring back coroner inquests if elected.
“Inquests used to be done if the family was not agreeable to the manner of death,” she said. “Now, families are being denied this request, even if there is a valid reason for such. Instead they are being told it is a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money.’ This leads to absolutely no oversight in this office.”
Auditor's race
McLean County Auditor Michelle Anderson faces a challenge from Libertarian Kevin Woodard and Democrat Rob Fazzini.
“I will be an independent auditor not tied to the Democrat or Republican establishment,” Woodard said. “I will work well with the treasurer and county board. I will be a watchdog protecting the citizens hard-earned tax dollars. I don't plan to make any changes. But I will look to see if there are things being done in the auditor's office that may not be necessary and we will stop doing them if it is wasteful. I will also make changes if we determine changes are necessary in areas where what we are doing is insufficient.”
Fazzini, a former president of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, and retired Bloomington City Council alderman, said his top priority is to improve the reputation of the Auditor’s office with the county board and the county department heads and work to restore public confidence in the office.
“The secondary goal is to propose to the McLean County Board that the auditor office should be non-political and appointed rather than elected by having a referendum in the April of 2022 election to let all McLean County voters decide,” he said.
Anderson said she will continue to work hard for the residents of McLean County.
“I plan to continue the transparency I brought to the office, and expand that,” she said. “Also, continue to write award-winning financial statements, saving taxpayers thousands each year.”
Election Day in Central Illinois
