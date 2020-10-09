Coroner, auditor races highlight McLean County ballot

As an emergency room nurse, she’s spent the majority of her time working with life-threatening cases at Critical Access Hospitals and Level 1 trauma centers throughout Illinois.

“I want to be the McLean County coroner because I believe this office has so much potential to have a positive impact on the health outcomes of our community,” Sorrells said. “I also believe that the coroner should be professional, compassionate, and diligent in providing the best care to every single person they come into contact with.”

Sorrells said she would bring back coroner inquests if elected.

“Inquests used to be done if the family was not agreeable to the manner of death,” she said. “Now, families are being denied this request, even if there is a valid reason for such. Instead they are being told it is a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money.’ This leads to absolutely no oversight in this office.”

Auditor's race