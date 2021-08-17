Correction

 Skip to main content
Opera — Donald Wiggins of UpLift Productions was the videographer for MIOpera's film production of "La traviata." His name was incorrect in the Aug. 7 edition of The Pantagraph and on pantagraph.com

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

