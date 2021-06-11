Correction

 Skip to main content
Juneteenth — To place an order for the Juneteenth meal from A to Z's Catering and Parties, call 309-622-3263 or 309-622-3266. The phone numbers were incorrect in Thursday's edition of The Pantagraph and on pantagraph.com.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

