BLOOMINGTON — The threat that coronavirus patients could overwhelm the number of available hospital beds has prompted several cities to consider using other facilities as makeshift hospitals.

That hasn't happened yet in Bloomington-Normal, but it's on the radar of city, town, university and business leaders.

“Local officials have contacted the university regarding the Shirk Center as a potential resource for Bloomington-Normal’s COVID-19 response," Illinois Wesleyan University spokesman John Twork said. "We plan to maintain an open dialogue with local leaders about needs within our community and resources that Illinois Wesleyan University may be able to offer. At this time, conversations are exploratory in nature, and no decisions have been made.”

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said no facilities have been identified yet. "We are still having an ongoing discussion with multiple partners," she said Wednesday.

In Chicago, the city and Illinois National Guard are readying the massive McCormick Place for use as overflow hospital space as early as this weekend if needed. United Center could become a logistics center. In St. Louis, Chaifetz Arena and the Dome at America's Center are under consideration.

In McLean County — following the lead of other cities — obvious space could be found at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois State University's Redbird Arena and Horton Field House in Normal, Illinois Wesleyan University's Shirk Center in Bloomington and various hotels and university residence halls.

A study by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom, suggests Twin City current hospital bed space would be at a premium if COVID-19 infections rise higher than 20% among adults whose illness requires hospitalization. In interviews last week with The Pantagraph, OSF HealthCare said it has a plan that allows an increase in general and/or ICU beds. Advocate Aurora Health Care, parent system for Advocate BroMenn and Advocate Eureka, said it also has prepared for increased patient volume.

Illinois State University spokesman Eric Jome said the university has “certainly looked into the possibility” of Redbird Arena, Horton Field House or residence halls being put to use as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s one of the things that we looked at as a state institution – what would we be able to offer,” said Jome. “Our understanding at this point is the state is looking at other kinds of facilities. We have not had the state come to us and ask.”

City of Bloomington communication manager Nora Dukowitz said the city is "not planning on implementing such an action at this time. ... We are in regular contact with public safety and other community agencies regarding COVID-19 and stand at the ready as the situation changes.”

In Springfield, county officials are talking with hotels about providing space for patients who test positive for COVID-19, according to the Springfield State Journal-Register.

"The goal is to provide up to 140 rooms for recovering patients, with up to 90 for members of the city’s homeless population and about 50 for people who live with others in small homes where quarantine would not be possible," the newspaper said. "There are also plans in the works to, if necessary, utilize the Sangamon County Juvenile Center, 2201 S. Dirksen Pkwy., to detain those who test positive but refuse to obey quarantine orders from public health officials."

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency contacted Raymond Ceresa, president of the Bloomington-Normal Hotel & Lodging Association, several weeks ago to ask about whether local hotels would provide rooms, if needed, “primarily for first responders and hospital workers that may have been exposed to COVID-19, not for COVID-19 patients,” Ceresa said in an email Wednesday.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency also contacted the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association (IHLA) regarding the same request for Bloomington Normal, he added. It's up to individual properties to decide whether to participate if needed.

The state and local groups, along with the American Hotel & Lodging Association, have been in daily communication regarding COVID-19, he added.

“Communications include best practices for hotels regarding hygiene practices, food service safety, changes to housekeeping, small business loans, state grant program, etc.” said Ceresa. “We have also relied on our vendors to provide information regarding hygiene, the cleaning products we are using, new products available to us to prevent the spread, etc. Vendors like EcoLab, Sysco Guest Supply, Home Depot Pro, and HD Supply have all been very helpful in educating us.”

Julie Gerke contributed information for this story.