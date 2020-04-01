Could Bloomington-Normal arenas, hotels be used for COVID patients, healthcare workers?

"The goal is to provide up to 140 rooms for recovering patients, with up to 90 for members of the city’s homeless population and about 50 for people who live with others in small homes where quarantine would not be possible," the newspaper said. "There are also plans in the works to, if necessary, utilize the Sangamon County Juvenile Center, 2201 S. Dirksen Pkwy., to detain those who test positive but refuse to obey quarantine orders from public health officials."

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency contacted Raymond Ceresa, president of the Bloomington-Normal Hotel & Lodging Association, several weeks ago to ask about whether local hotels would provide rooms, if needed, “primarily for first responders and hospital workers that may have been exposed to COVID-19, not for COVID-19 patients,” Ceresa said in an email Wednesday.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency also contacted the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association (IHLA) regarding the same request for Bloomington Normal, he added. It's up to individual properties to decide whether to participate if needed.

The state and local groups, along with the American Hotel & Lodging Association, have been in daily communication regarding COVID-19, he added.

“Communications include best practices for hotels regarding hygiene practices, food service safety, changes to housekeeping, small business loans, state grant program, etc.” said Ceresa. “We have also relied on our vendors to provide information regarding hygiene, the cleaning products we are using, new products available to us to prevent the spread, etc. Vendors like EcoLab, Sysco Guest Supply, Home Depot Pro, and HD Supply have all been very helpful in educating us.”

Julie Gerke contributed information for this story.