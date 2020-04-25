Country Financial agents lend hand to shelter, first responders

Agent Justin Boyd of Bloomington offered to buy lunch for city workers on the front lines, but they wanted to redirect the donated meals to those more in need. So Boyd and City Manager Tim Gleason made arrangements to order 100 boxed lunches from a downtown business, allow city workers to pick up the meals and deliver them to Home Sweet Home Ministries.

“Justin’s generosity is yet another example of the outpouring of support we’re seeing during this emergency, but it doesn’t surprise me based on what I’ve seen time and time again from the residents in this community,” said Gleason. “We’ve all seen the videos or read the social media posts showing acts of kindness from people who simply want to help, from people offering a simple wave or a kind word to our workers who are out providing critical services to groups making masks or delivering groceries to people in need, or teachers going out of their way to make sure that students can get the materials they need to continue learning. It doesn’t go unnoticed and it’s just another example of what makes this community such a great place to live.”