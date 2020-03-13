Country Financial encouraging employees to work from home

BLOOMINGTON — Country Financial has announced additional measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The insurer is "encouraging all of our employees to work from home now through March 27. Our corporate buildings will remain open during this time; however, employees are encouraged to work remotely if they are able to do so."

A company statement said Country also has restricted all non-essential business travel for employees and insurance agents until further notice.

Employees traveling on cruise ships and/or from international areas designated by the CDC as Level 2 or 3 will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to a corporate office building.

