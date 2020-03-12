Country Financial restricts travel, sets quarantine rules

BLOOMINGTON — Country Financial has restricted all non-essential business travel and also is requiring employees traveling on cruise ships or from some international areas to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The insurer, in a statement, said, "Because of the continued spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have decided to restrict all non-essential business travel for our employees and insurance agents effective immediately and until further notice. This includes travel to industry or professional conferences, to attend departmental or other corporate meetings and any other travel between Country Financial facilities in different cities. Employees are also restricted from scheduling any new business travel until further notice.

"Since many employees will be traveling to spring break destinations and/or have children or family members who will be traveling, we are encouraging employees to regularly monitor the CDC for the latest travel advisories. Employees traveling on cruise ships and/or from international areas designated by the CDC as Level 2 or 3 will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Also, to minimize the spread of germs in large group settings, we have asked our leaders to utilize teleconferencing and virtual options, when possible, instead of holding large, in-person meetings. Plus, we have taken additional steps to maintain a healthy physical workplace in each of our corporate buildings."

