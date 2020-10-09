Country Financial to cut 200 jobs over the next 15 months

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, the company plans to sell its corporately owned regional office in Salem, Oregon. Most of the employees there will continue to work remotely, as they have since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Read the full statement below:

Serving the needs of our clients is always at the forefront of our actions. Because of this, we continually evaluate the needs of our clients and our overall organization, including the number of employees we have and the real estate we own and rent. To keep costs down for our clients and compete in an ever-changing environment, we need to reduce our own costs.

Based on an enterprise-wide expense reduction effort started in early 2020, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 200 positions throughout the organization over the next 15 months. Nearly half of the positions will be eliminated through attrition and the rest through displacements.

Plus, COUNTRY Financial will no longer offer a pension plan to new employees beginning in January 2021. Current employees will receive a slightly modified pension plan. Current salaried employees will also not receive a merit increase in 2021.