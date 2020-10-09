Country Financial to cut 200 jobs over the next 15 months

BLOOMINGTON — Country Financial will cut rough 200 positions throughout its organization over the next 15 months, the company said Friday.
Chris Stroisch, public relations manager, said nearly half of the positions would be eliminated through attrition and the others through "displacements." It's unclear how many of the affected positions will be in Bloomington.
The company has more than 3,500 employees in its corporate offices in Bloomington and regional offices, Stroisch said. Separately, it also has about 2,000 insurance and financial representations. Country Financial operates in 19 states.
"The displacements will occur over the next 15 months in our corporate offices in Bloomington, as well as in our regional offices," he said.
Stroisch said the company needed to reduce its costs to keep clients' costs down and compete in a changing environment.
"While these decisions are not easy, they are necessary to control expenses and to ensure our long-term health as an organization," he said in a written statement.
Additionally, he said, Country Financial will no longer offer a pension plan to new employees beginning in January 2021. Current employees will receive a slightly modified pension plan.
Current salaried employees will also not receive a merit increase in pay next year, he said.
Additionally, the company plans to sell its corporately owned regional office in Salem, Oregon. Most of the employees there will continue to work remotely, as they have since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Read the full statement below:
Serving the needs of our clients is always at the forefront of our actions. Because of this, we continually evaluate the needs of our clients and our overall organization, including the number of employees we have and the real estate we own and rent. To keep costs down for our clients and compete in an ever-changing environment, we need to reduce our own costs.
Based on an enterprise-wide expense reduction effort started in early 2020, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 200 positions throughout the organization over the next 15 months. Nearly half of the positions will be eliminated through attrition and the rest through displacements.
Plus, COUNTRY Financial will no longer offer a pension plan to new employees beginning in January 2021. Current employees will receive a slightly modified pension plan. Current salaried employees will also not receive a merit increase in 2021.
Additionally, we plan to sell our corporately owned regional office in Salem, Ore. Most of the approximately 100 employees who work in the Salem office will continue to work remotely as they have since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
While these decisions are not easy, they are necessary to control expenses and to ensure our long-term health as an organization.
