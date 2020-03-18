COVID-19 cases in McLean County inevitable, at least 27 tests done, health official says

BLOOMINGTON — While McLean County had no confirmed cases of the new strain of coronavirus as of midday Wednesday, it's inevitable that people here will test positive for COVID-19, according to a county health official on the front line of the community's response to the worldwide pandemic.
"We're operating under the assumption that it's here but we haven't found it yet," Melissa Graven, the county health department's communicable disease supervisor, said Wednesday.
"When a case is identified, we will tell people," she said.
In a joint interview with The Pantagraph and WGLT, Graven said that about 27 people from McLean County have best tested for COVID-19. Twelve tests have been submitted through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and about 15 through commercial labs, she said.
Many health care providers and hospitals are using commercial labs, she said.
Commercial lab results take longer — the labs are overwhelmed — but eventually will be reported through public health, she said.
"If they're positive, we'll know" and will tell people, she said.
"We wish we could test everyone who wants a test" but people at greater risk are being tested, she said.
Anyone experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath — or in close contact with someone with those symptoms — should stay home and call their health care provider, who will decide whether testing is needed. While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate themselves and care for themselves at home.
Meanwhile, social distancing is important, she said. Without social distancing, the health care system in McLean County will be strained, she said.
Twenty to 30 people have reported to the health department that they are doing self-quarantine, she said.
IDPH reports that 160 people statewide have the virus in 15 counties, including Woodford, Peoria, Champaign and Sangamon. Illinois' first COVID-19 fatality, a Chicago woman in her 60s, was reported Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
