COVID-19 cases in McLean County inevitable, at least 27 tests done, health official says

"If they're positive, we'll know" and will tell people, she said.

"We wish we could test everyone who wants a test" but people at greater risk are being tested, she said.

Anyone experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath — or in close contact with someone with those symptoms — should stay home and call their health care provider, who will decide whether testing is needed. While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate themselves and care for themselves at home.

Meanwhile, social distancing is important, she said. Without social distancing, the health care system in McLean County will be strained, she said.

Twenty to 30 people have reported to the health department that they are doing self-quarantine, she said.

IDPH reports that 160 people statewide have the virus in 15 counties, including Woodford, Peoria, Champaign and Sangamon. Illinois' first COVID-19 fatality, a Chicago woman in her 60s, was reported Tuesday.

