COVID-19 acceleration slows in McLean County; too soon to drop social distancing, health administrator says

BLOOMINGTON — Even though the number of McLean County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 increased by one on Wednesday — and by seven in the past five days — after an earlier acceleration, it's too soon to drop social distancing, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
"Even if we are leveling off, we don't want to be too complacent with that," McKnight said, after announcing that McLean County now has 82 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
"We anticipate new cases continuing to roll in" but numbers will be higher if shelter-at-home guidelines are dropped too soon, she said. "Even though we may be either at or past our peak, if we relax ... we could see our numbers go up again."
About 1,300 McLean County residents have been tested for the virus, she said.
Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30.
Asked whether that will be extended, McKnight said "I anticipate we'll hear something in the next week, week and a half, as to what the future holds."
But she did advise organizations that have public events planned for May and June to consider cancelling or rescheduling.
Even when the stay-at-home order expires, McKnight suggests that business and individuals return to normal operations gradually. For example, businesses with people working from home should bring them back in phases — as employees practice social distancing — rather than all of them returning to the workplace at once, she said.
Of the 82 McLean County residents, 17 are at home in isolation, four are hospitalized in isolation and 59 have recovered, McKnight said. The department announced in March that two county residents, a man and woman in their 70s, had died.
About 10 of the 82 have been health care workers but not all from the same facility, McKnight said.
Of the 82, four are younger than 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 13 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s, according to the health department.
By race, 45 are white, 27 are black, one is Asian, five are "unknown" and four are "other."
By ZIP code, 31 are from 61701 (Bloomington), 18 from 61761 (Normal), 15 from 61704 (east and south Bloomington), seven from 61705 (rural Bloomington), four from 61726 (Chenoa), three from 61745 (Heyworth), two from 61748 (Hudson), and one each from 61753 (Lexington) and 61737 (Ellsworth), according to the health department.
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 111 people were tested at the fairgrounds site on Monday and 108 on Tuesday, bringing to 1,827 the number of people who have been tested there since the site opened on March 28.
Testing at the fairgrounds moved several days ago to self-administered nasal swabs. Cathy Coverston Anderson, McLean County Health Department assistant administrator, said the accuracy is similar to that of the swabs previously performed by medical professionals.
Statewide, IDPH announced 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 24,593 people diagnosed with coronavirus, including 948 deaths.
LaSalle County Health Department on Wednesday announced a 24th resident of that county had tested positive. The woman in her 40s is in isolation, that county's health department said.
In addition to McLean and LaSalle (which has had one death), Pantagraph-area counties with coronavirus cases include Champaign (90 cases, two deaths), Tazewell (21 cases, three deaths), Livingston (17 cases), Iroquois and Woodford (11 cases each), Piatt (six), Logan (four), Marshall (two) and DeWitt (one).
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
