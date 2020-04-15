COVID-19 acceleration slows in McLean County; too soon to drop social distancing, health administrator says

Even when the stay-at-home order expires, McKnight suggests that business and individuals return to normal operations gradually. For example, businesses with people working from home should bring them back in phases — as employees practice social distancing — rather than all of them returning to the workplace at once, she said.

Of the 82 McLean County residents, 17 are at home in isolation, four are hospitalized in isolation and 59 have recovered, McKnight said. The department announced in March that two county residents, a man and woman in their 70s, had died.

About 10 of the 82 have been health care workers but not all from the same facility, McKnight said.

Of the 82, four are younger than 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 13 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s, according to the health department.

By race, 45 are white, 27 are black, one is Asian, five are "unknown" and four are "other."