COVID-19 case numbers break Illinois records; testing spikes in Bloomington

The increase in people being tested began two to three weeks ago and is happening at all testing sites in Illinois, Rossi said.

Among those at the Bloomington testing site were Jacob Elterich, 27, and D.J. Olker, 25. Both men, of Bloomington, work at Country Financial upgrading employees' computers, a position that means they interact frequently with others.

"People bring their computers to us," Elterich said. "We have face-to-face time with people every day. We want to make sure we're not spreading stuff."

"We come into contact with 15 to 20 people a night," Olker said. "Any one of them could be positive. We would like to know that as soon as possible."

Elterich and Olker were both wearing masks and said they disinfect computer keyboards and use hand sanitizer.

"I want to make sure I can continue to live my life and see my parents and make sure I'm not passing something to others," Elterich said.

Both men said they've been tested at the fairgrounds site 10 times over the past several months and the lines have gotten longer recently. On Wednesday, they waited in line for about 90 minutes.