COVID-19 case numbers break Illinois records; testing spikes in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — For the second day in a row, Illinois reported a new single-day record high for COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It also reported 145 new deaths, including eight in Pantagraph-area counties.
Testing is on the rise, too. The McLean County Fairgrounds site operated by Reditus Laboratories saw 1,244 people tested Tuesday — a new single-day record, said Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi.
"It seems like every day we're breaking records," Rossi told The Pantagraph. Another 1,081 people were tested Wednesday.
Central Illinois
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,657 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, eclipsing the record of 12,623 set the day before.
"I think the worst is yet to come, that's the scary part," Rossi said.
The additional COVID-related deaths reported Wednesday included:
- A McLean County man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s
- A Livingston County man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s
- A Tazewell County man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s
- A Ford County woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s.
State and county health officials report COVID numbers at different times. Determining new county totals for COVID-related deaths was difficult in some areas Wednesday, as some local health departments — including McLean, Livingston and Ford — did not report numbers because of Veterans Day.
LaSalle County Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of a man in his 90s, bringing that county's fatality total to 87. State health officials reported the death of a resident of the Illinois Veterans' Home LaSalle, but the county health department declined to confirm whether that was the same person.
LaSalle County also reported 149 new COVID cases, bringing its case total to 4,035.
DeWitt County's COVID numbers have increased to 477 cases and eight deaths, according to county health officials. Piatt County reported a total of 443 cases and five deaths.
"Remember, cases are spiking locally, statewide and nationwide," said David Remmert, administrator of DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
He advised people to refrain from attending and hosting social gatherings, wash their hands frequently, stay 6 feet away from people outside their household and wear a mask in public.
Livingston County Health Department reported on Tuesday night 109 new cases, including two inmates of Pontiac Correctional Center, to bring that county's case total up to 1,262. That county also reported the death of a man in his 70s.
On Wednesday, Tazewell County's case total increased to 4,076 and Woodford's rose to 1,115.
Statewide, the new cases reported Wednesday brought the total COVID case count to 523,840 and the death count to 10,434.
The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests was 12.4%, compared with 11.4% on Monday. As of Tuesday night, 5,042 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 951 in intensive care and 404 on ventilators, IDPH said.
Support Local Journalism
Those numbers have been increasing for the past several days.
State health officials suggested that people work from home if possible, participate only in essential activities and limit travel and gatherings.
Testing increases
Demand at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site continues to grow. On Wednesday afternoon, a line of cars extended onto Interstate Drive; Rossi said traffic backed up a couple blocks farther onto Market Street at one point Tuesday.
He said Reditus has been able to keep up because the company has hired more staff and more people are pre-registering for testing at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
The increase in people being tested began two to three weeks ago and is happening at all testing sites in Illinois, Rossi said.
Among those at the Bloomington testing site were Jacob Elterich, 27, and D.J. Olker, 25. Both men, of Bloomington, work at Country Financial upgrading employees' computers, a position that means they interact frequently with others.
"People bring their computers to us," Elterich said. "We have face-to-face time with people every day. We want to make sure we're not spreading stuff."
"We come into contact with 15 to 20 people a night," Olker said. "Any one of them could be positive. We would like to know that as soon as possible."
Elterich and Olker were both wearing masks and said they disinfect computer keyboards and use hand sanitizer.
"I want to make sure I can continue to live my life and see my parents and make sure I'm not passing something to others," Elterich said.
Both men said they've been tested at the fairgrounds site 10 times over the past several months and the lines have gotten longer recently. On Wednesday, they waited in line for about 90 minutes.
"It's been harder recently because the lines have been longer," Elterich said. "It sucks for us because I don't want to spend our lunch break in line."
Olker added, "It's obviously a difficult situation. There is no good solution."
An average of 12,000 tests are being processed each day at the Reditus lab in Pekin, which handles the tests that come from several sites, Rossi said. That's double the numbers of three weeks ago.
Positivity rates also have increased to 15% to 16%, compared with about 6% three weeks ago, he said.
Rossi said colder weather is making it more difficult for people to socially distance and some people aren't wearing masks.
"I think people are over the whole virus thing," Rossi said. "That's what concerns me."
"When the virus spreads, it's very contagious," Rossi said. "It's hard to get under control ... People should be wearing a mask and taking all the precautions that are necessary."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
