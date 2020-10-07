COVID-19 case total remains the same in McLean County

If you test positive, it is important to know what protective steps to take to prevent others from getting sick. If you think or know you have COVID-19 stay home and isolate. You can be around others after:

10 days since symptoms first appeared and

24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving (note: loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation)

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 but continue to have no symptoms you still need to isolate. If you continue to have no symptoms you can be around others after 10 days have passed since you had a positive viral test for COVID-19.

If you test negative, you probably were not infected at the time your sample was collected. The test result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing. Continue to take steps to protect yourself and others.