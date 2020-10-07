COVID-19 case total remains the same in McLean County

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the number of new cases reported in McLean County.
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported that its overall case number was unchanged Wednesday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight clarified in a phone interview that four additional cases were reported. However, the county also lost cases through "data cleanup" when cases that were initially counted as McLean County residents were later found to be residents of other counties.
She said the unchanged total number of cases was not a sign that COVID-19 is going away.
"We're definitely not in the clear," she said, noting that the county has seen a recent decrease in testing numbers. "People need to be on guard and taking precautions," including social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing their hands frequently.
The county's total number of cases since March 19 is 3,467.
Twelve people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of those people in intensive care, McKnight said. Another 176 people are isolating at home, and 23 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
There are 3,256 people who have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of tests that have come back positive for the virus in the past week, is unchanged from the previous day's reported number of 3.4%. The total positivity rate, out of 77,900 tests, is 4.4%.
There were 551 people tested Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.
That site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
McKnight offered the following COVID-19 guidance on Wednesday:
Testing is recommended for people who have symptoms of COVID-19; people who have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19; and people who have been asked or referred to get testing by their healthcare provider, local or state health department. The mobile testing site is available for anyone, regardless of symptoms or known exposure.
Testing is just one of the important pieces of the toolkit to address the pandemic. Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus. To help fight COVID-19 testing is best in combination with everyday preventive actions such as limiting non-essential travel, avoiding large gatherings, washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing our face coverings. The response to COVID-19 is a community effort. Staying home and limiting your face-to-face contact with people is still the best way to avoid Covid-19 spread.
If you test positive, it is important to know what protective steps to take to prevent others from getting sick. If you think or know you have COVID-19 stay home and isolate. You can be around others after:
- 10 days since symptoms first appeared and
- 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and
- Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving (note: loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation)
If you have tested positive for COVID-19 but continue to have no symptoms you still need to isolate. If you continue to have no symptoms you can be around others after 10 days have passed since you had a positive viral test for COVID-19.
If you test negative, you probably were not infected at the time your sample was collected. The test result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing. Continue to take steps to protect yourself and others.
If you have had close contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with someone with COVID-19 you should stay home in quarantine, monitoring for symptoms, for 14 days after your last exposure to that person. Even if you test negative after being a close contact to someone with COVID-19 you still should complete the entire 14 days of quarantine. It can take between 2 and 14 days after exposure to develop symptoms of COVID-19 and you can spread the virus even before you develop symptoms. You cannot test your way out of quarantine.
COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person. An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick. Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection. To lower your risk of infection avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people nearby, and close-contact settings.
This story will be updated.

