COVID-19 cases increase by 5 in McLean County; positivity rate is 4.1% statewide

BLOOMINGTON — The number of reported COVID-19 cases in McLean County rose by five on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 738 since March 19.
The total number of deaths remained at 15 in McLean County, but the LaSalle County Health Department reported the coronavirus-related death of a woman in her 70s, bringing the total number of deaths in that county to 30.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,562 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday and added 18 confirmed deaths.
In addition to the LaSalle County death, there were nine deaths reported in Cook County, three deaths reported in Will County, two deaths reported in Morgan County and one each in Kankakee, McHenry and Rock Island counties.
Of the 738 confirmed cases in McLean County, 612 have recovered, six remain hospitalized (two more than Saturday) and 104 are in home isolation (two fewer than Saturday).
The total number of cases so far in August is 225, with 93 of those coming in the last seven days.
The provisional seven-day rolling positivity rate remained at 1.8%.
Statewide, the preliminary positivity rate is 4.1%.
According to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, 468 people were tested Saturday at the Community Based Testing Site run by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds.
That site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There is no charge and people do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to be tested there.
However, if you have been at a large gathering or in extended close contact where someone may have been COVID-19 positive, officials recommend waiting five to seven days after exposure to be tested. It takes several days for the virus to reach a level detectable by the test.
Testing also is or will be taking place for students on the campuses of Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, which start fall semester Monday with a mixture of in-person, online and hybrid classes.
LaSalle County added 21 new cases on Sunday, raising its total to 956. Of those, 453 have recovered. Eight new recoveries were reported Sunday.
The new cases are one man and three women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two men and three women in their 40s, four men in their 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
As of Saturday night, the IDPH said 1,581 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois.
Photos: How one family is fighting the virus as they head back to school
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.