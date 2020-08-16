COVID-19 cases increase by 5 in McLean County; positivity rate is 4.1% statewide

The provisional seven-day rolling positivity rate remained at 1.8%.

Statewide, the preliminary positivity rate is 4.1%.

According to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, 468 people were tested Saturday at the Community Based Testing Site run by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

That site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There is no charge and people do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to be tested there.

However, if you have been at a large gathering or in extended close contact where someone may have been COVID-19 positive, officials recommend waiting five to seven days after exposure to be tested. It takes several days for the virus to reach a level detectable by the test.

Testing also is or will be taking place for students on the campuses of Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, which start fall semester Monday with a mixture of in-person, online and hybrid classes.