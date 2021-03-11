 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases remain steady in McLean County; no new deaths reported
COVID-19 cases remain steady in McLean County; no new deaths reported

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 cases and test positivity remain steady in McLean County, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department Thursday.

MCHD reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and an unchanged seven-day test positivity rate, sitting at 2.3% as of Wednesday. That brings the county's total number of confirmed cases to 14,741 since last March.

No additional deaths were announced.

Area hospitals reported a surge in intensive care unit bed availability, with just 46% filled as of Thursday morning, although 90% of all other beds are considered in use. The number of patients in all county hospitals wasn't known at the time of MCHD's report, but 25 McLean residents are hospitalized as a result of the virus.

