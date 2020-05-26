COVID-19 claims 11th McLean County resident; 2 cases added

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department officials say another person has died in McLean County from coronavirus.
A woman in her 50s with underlying medical conditions is the 11th death in the county so far. Also, two new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 212 as of Tuesday afternoon. A woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s were identified as the latest to report positive.
So far, 143 residents have recovered, four remain hospitalized and 54 remain in home isolation.
The COVID-19 testing center was closed Monday for the holiday, the first time since it opened March 28, it had been closed for an entire day.
The site is now operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories and will use a self-swab test. Each person undergoing testing will be instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member.
Testing is not limited to McLean County residents. There is no limit on the amount of people that can be tested. Insurance information will be collected, but people without insurance may still be tested free of charge.
As of now, those tested still need to be in a vehicle, although a walk-up service may later be offered. All minors must have a parent or guardian and be able to complete the test without assistance.
The hours will remain the same — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will be closed on holidays such as Monday, or in the event of severe weather. Results will be available within three to seven days.
No new cases were reported in Logan or Livingston counties. In Logan County, 928 people have been tested with 10 positive cases reported and nine residents have recovered with one in isolation. In Livingston County, 851 residents have been tested , with 819 confirmed negative, 32 have been confirmed positive and two have died.
A new case, a woman in her 20s, was confirmed in LaSalle County, the 141st case.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,178 new cases on Tuesday, including 39 additional deaths. In Illinois, there have been 113,195 confirmed cases, including 4,923 deaths. In Illinois, 786,794 people have been tested.
This story will be updated.
