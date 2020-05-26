COVID-19 claims 11th McLean County resident; 2 cases added

As of now, those tested still need to be in a vehicle, although a walk-up service may later be offered. All minors must have a parent or guardian and be able to complete the test without assistance.

The hours will remain the same — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will be closed on holidays such as Monday, or in the event of severe weather. Results will be available within three to seven days.

No new cases were reported in Logan or Livingston counties. In Logan County, 928 people have been tested with 10 positive cases reported and nine residents have recovered with one in isolation. In Livingston County, 851 residents have been tested , with 819 confirmed negative, 32 have been confirmed positive and two have died.

A new case, a woman in her 20s, was confirmed in LaSalle County, the 141st case.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,178 new cases on Tuesday, including 39 additional deaths. In Illinois, there have been 113,195 confirmed cases, including 4,923 deaths. In Illinois, 786,794 people have been tested.

This story will be updated.

