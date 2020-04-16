COVID-19 claims third victim in McLean County, sixth in Macon; new cases in LaSalle, Piatt, Logan

More than 1,350 McLean County residents have been tested for coronavirus, she said.

"We have seen the number of new cases reported leveling off over the last few days, which can largely be attributed to social distancing measures the public is practicing," McKnight said. "But we expect to continue to see this virus impact our community for some time.

"Now is a time to be cautious," she said. "Relaxing the stay-at-home order too quickly without key measures in place could lead to a spike in new cases and put a burden on our health care system."

Those measures include widespread access to testing, which would allow public health to quickly identify and isolate new cases and quarantine their contacts, and sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment for health care workers and others who care for patients, McKnight said.

"I know there is a lot of anxiety as to when things get back to normal," Burr said. "People have to bide their time and be patient."

"This virus has been more highly infectious than its predecessors" and is able to survive on surfaces for longer periods of time, he said.