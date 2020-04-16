COVID-19 claims third victim in McLean County, sixth in Macon; new cases in LaSalle, Piatt, Logan

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois got sad reminders on Thursday that COVID-19 isn't through with us yet, as the novel virus claimed its third victim in McLean County and its sixth in Macon County and as additional people tested positive in LaSalle, Piatt and Logan counties.
But even as the McLean County Health Department announced the death, the department further reported no new cases of coronavirus, meaning the county's total remains 82.
"I'm hoping we're sort of plateauing," Dr. John Burr, a pulmonologist with Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, said during Thursday's McLean County Health Department Facebook Live stream. "I think the social distancing has been working in our community."
The most recent victim was a woman in her 80s, with no history of travel or known exposure to the virus, the health department said. A man and a woman, both in their 70s, died in March.
Of the 79 other county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, 65 have recovered, 12 are in isolation at home and two are isolated in a hospital, said health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.
More than 1,350 McLean County residents have been tested for coronavirus, she said.
"We have seen the number of new cases reported leveling off over the last few days, which can largely be attributed to social distancing measures the public is practicing," McKnight said. "But we expect to continue to see this virus impact our community for some time.
"Now is a time to be cautious," she said. "Relaxing the stay-at-home order too quickly without key measures in place could lead to a spike in new cases and put a burden on our health care system."
Those measures include widespread access to testing, which would allow public health to quickly identify and isolate new cases and quarantine their contacts, and sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment for health care workers and others who care for patients, McKnight said.
"I know there is a lot of anxiety as to when things get back to normal," Burr said. "People have to bide their time and be patient."
"This virus has been more highly infectious than its predecessors" and is able to survive on surfaces for longer periods of time, he said.
Bloomington-Normal hospitals have not been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, Burr said, as most people with COVID-19 have been able to isolate at home.
A person's immune system determines, in part, how each person responds to COVID-19, Burr said, which is why symptoms among people range from none to severe.
The increased prevalence of COVID-19 among black people suggest that there are genetic risk factors among some people, Burr said.
Jackie Dever, administrator of the Livingston County Health Department, whose county remained steady at 17 cases on Thursday, said, "In order for our communities' case numbers to remain trending downward, everyone needs to continue to follow the executive order to shelter in place — leaving home only for essential business — and the guidelines put forth by our state and local governments to social distance and wear a mask when in public, as well as frequently wash hands and sanitize commonly touched surfaces."
Macon County, which has 46 cases, reported the death of a sixth resident, a woman in her 90s who was a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living facility in Decatur. Thirty-three of that county's 46 cases have been residents of Fair Havens.
LaSalle County confirmed two additional cases, bringing that county's total to 26 cases and one previously announced death.
Piatt County has its seventh case, a 62-year-old female health care worker who works in Urbana and was exposed on the job, said David Remmert, administrator of DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Logan County has its fifth case of COVID. According to that county's health department and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, a woman in her 50s, an inmate of Logan County Correctional Center in Lincoln, tested positive in Aurora and was hospitalized but now is recovering in isolation at the correctional center.
Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,140 new cases of COVID-19 and 125 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals as of Thursday to 25,733 cases and 1,072 deaths.
Other Pantagraph-area counties with COVID-19 cases include Tazewell (21 cases, three deaths); Woodford and Iroquois (11 cases each); Champaign (90 cases, four deaths); Ford (four cases, one death); Marshall (two cases); and DeWitt (one case).
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
