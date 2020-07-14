COVID-19 continues rise in Central Illinois; new cases in McLean, Tazewell, LaSalle counties

Of the 185 cases in Tazewell, 143 have recovered, 33 are in home isolation, one is hospitalized and eight died earlier this year.

LaSalle County Health Department announced eight new cases, meaning 280 residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since March. The county also said 11 more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries in that county up to 196.

Logan County reported three new cases, bringing their total to 26.

Of the 333 McLean County residents, 260 have recovered (three more than Monday), 54 are at home in isolation (seven more than Monday) and four are hospitalized, two more than Monday.

In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. That includes two deaths announced last week: a woman in her 70s whose COVID was related to travel and a woman in her 80s who died last month as part of the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center outbreak but whose death wasn't classified by the state as COVID-related until late last week.