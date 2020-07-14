COVID-19 continues rise in Central Illinois; new cases in McLean, Tazewell, LaSalle counties

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued its rise in Central Illinois on Tuesday, including 12 new cases in McLean County, 11 in Tazewell and eight in LaSalle.
The 12 additional McLean County cases continued a spike in cases that has seen 68 confirmations since July 3.
The McLean County numbers reported Tuesday included two more hospitalizations, meaning four people were hospitalized. A total of 333 residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19, and 19 of those cases have been confirmed so far this week.
"Like much of the country, we are seeing community spread in McLean County, meaning some who are infected with the virus are not sure how or where they become infected," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 11 new cases, bringing that county's total to 185.
"More movement and interaction is causing an increase in cases," said Sara Sparkman, Tazewell County Health Department communications manager.
Of the 185 cases in Tazewell, 143 have recovered, 33 are in home isolation, one is hospitalized and eight died earlier this year.
LaSalle County Health Department announced eight new cases, meaning 280 residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since March. The county also said 11 more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries in that county up to 196.
Logan County reported three new cases, bringing their total to 26.
Of the 333 McLean County residents, 260 have recovered (three more than Monday), 54 are at home in isolation (seven more than Monday) and four are hospitalized, two more than Monday.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. That includes two deaths announced last week: a woman in her 70s whose COVID was related to travel and a woman in her 80s who died last month as part of the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center outbreak but whose death wasn't classified by the state as COVID-related until late last week.
"It's up to us all, every individual, to keep doing what we know works — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering, and watching our distance," McKnight said. "Controlling the spread is also a matter of personal responsibility, to take the measures that will protect our employees, neighbors, co-workers, friends and family."
"While it appears that older adults and people with severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, may be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness, anyone can have mild to severe symptoms," McKnight said. "The wide range of symptoms that have been reported include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea."
More than 16,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 13 is 2.6%, McKnight said.
The COVID-19 testing site operated in Bloomington by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories served 434 people on Monday, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency. That's the highest daily total since testing began March 28 at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive.
The increasing number of people being tested at the fairgrounds may lead to longer wait times, the agency warned.
EMA suggested that people coming in to be tested have the following information available: name, date of birth, address, phone number, health insurance information if applicable, COVID symptoms if any, whether they've been exposed to anyone who has COVID, whether they've been contacted by a health department contact tracer, their living setting, whether they've traveled out of state recently, their work environment, education level and how many people live in their home.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, bus or walk up.
People who don't receive test results in a week may call EMA at 309-888-5020.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 707 new cases on Tuesday and 25 additional deaths, including the death of a Cass County woman in her 90s.
State health officials have confirmed 155,506 cases and 7,218 deaths since the virus was identified in Illinois. The preliminary statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 13 was 3%, IDPH said.
As of Monday night, 1,416 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
