COVID-19 continues to abate in McLean County; one new case announced Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued to abate in McLean County as the county health department on Tuesday announced one new case of the novel virus after no new cases were announced Sunday and Monday.

McLean County Health Department on Tuesday reported that one more person had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, bringing to 242 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

Of the 242, 216 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department reported. Tuesday was the ninth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since the virus hit the county in March. No new deaths were announced Tuesday.

Last week, 16 new cases of the novel virus were announced by the health department.