COVID-19 continues to abate in McLean County; one new case announced Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued to abate in McLean County as the county health department on Tuesday announced one new case of the novel virus after no new cases were announced Sunday and Monday.
McLean County Health Department on Tuesday reported that one more person had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, bringing to 242 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Of the 242, 216 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department reported. Tuesday was the ninth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since the virus hit the county in March. No new deaths were announced Tuesday.
Last week, 16 new cases of the novel virus were announced by the health department.
On Monday, McLean County Communications Specialist Dion McNeal said that more than 10,200 county residents had been tested for COVID, meaning the rate of those testing positive is 2.3 percent.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that 164 people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Reditus Laboratories, of Pekin, is operating the testing site and processing the test results. The lab's goal is to provide individuals with test results in three to seven days. First responders, medical personnel, long-term care staff and people being tested for upcoming procedures should tell the staff at the testing site that their results should be prioritized.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Eligibility may be checked and appointments may be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
