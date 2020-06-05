COVID-19 continues to abate in McLean County; two new cases announced Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continues to abate in McLean County as the county health department on Friday announced two new cases of the novel virus, bringing to 225 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases since March 19.

The latest tally follows Thursday's announcement of no new cases and Wednesday's announcement of two new positive tests following an acceleration of cases last month.

Of the 225, 191 have recovered, 18 are at home in isolation and three are hospitalized, the health department said. Since COVID was first detected in McLean County in March, 13 people have died. No new deaths were announced Friday.

Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph that 94 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.