COVID-19 continues to abate in McLean County; two new cases announced Friday

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continues to abate in McLean County as the county health department on Friday announced two new cases of the novel virus, bringing to 225 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases since March 19.
The latest tally follows Thursday's announcement of no new cases and Wednesday's announcement of two new positive tests following an acceleration of cases last month.
Of the 225, 191 have recovered, 18 are at home in isolation and three are hospitalized, the health department said. Since COVID was first detected in McLean County in March, 13 people have died. No new deaths were announced Friday.
Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph that 94 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open to anyone — with or without COVID symptoms — provided the person can administer the nasal self-swab test.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to people in vehicles and pedestrians. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. Insurance will be billed but people without insurance may be tested free of charge.
A Connect Transit shuttle leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.