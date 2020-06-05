COVID-19 growth slows in McLean County; protesters urged to wear masks, get tested

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to people in vehicles and pedestrians. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. Insurance will be billed but people without insurance may be tested free of charge.

A Connect Transit shuttle leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

"Testing is an important piece of COVID-19 but a negative test today doesn't necessarily mean anything tomorrow," McKnight said. That's why it's important for everyone to wash their hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay home if they develop COVID symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

Regarding contact tracing, in which health department personnel follow up with people who have been in close contact with people who have tested positive for COVID, McKnight said the health department's six employees who are doing contact tracing are keeping up for now.