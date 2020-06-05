COVID-19 growth slows in McLean County; protesters urged to wear masks, get tested

BLOOMINGTON — While the rate of growth of new COVID-19 cases in McLean County continues to slow, the administrator of the county health department said Friday it's too soon to say whether the county will experience an increase in cases as crowds gathered this week at anti-racism rallies and marches and as some businesses reopened.
"We'll know more in the next couple days and next week," Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
The health department reported Friday two new cases of the novel virus, bringing to 225 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases since March 19.
The latest tally means that there have been five newly confirmed COVID cases in McLean County since Monday, a slowdown that follows an acceleration in cases last month.
Of the 225 people, 191 have recovered, 18 are at home in isolation and three are hospitalized, the health department said. Since COVID was first detected in McLean County in March, 13 people have died. No new deaths were announced Friday.
More than 7,000 county residents have been tested for COVID, McKnight said Friday.
"We're seeing our active case numbers decrease," McKnight said.
While she didn't know why, McKnight said "I hope the measures we're taking (people wearing face masks, social distancing, hand washing) now is helping to control the spread...We hope it continues at this low volume."
McKnight earlier this week urged people participating in rallies and marches to protest the death of George Floyd to wear masks and practice social distancing.
McKnight repeated Friday the advice of Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike that anyone who attended a mass gathering should be tested for COVID five to seven days after participating or immediately after COVID symptoms develop.
COVID-19 testing is open to anyone — with or without COVID symptoms — at the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Each person must be able to administer a nasal self-swab test.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to people in vehicles and pedestrians. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. Insurance will be billed but people without insurance may be tested free of charge.
A Connect Transit shuttle leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
"Testing is an important piece of COVID-19 but a negative test today doesn't necessarily mean anything tomorrow," McKnight said. That's why it's important for everyone to wash their hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay home if they develop COVID symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath).
Regarding contact tracing, in which health department personnel follow up with people who have been in close contact with people who have tested positive for COVID, McKnight said the health department's six employees who are doing contact tracing are keeping up for now.
Three more health department employees will be trained in contact tracing and an IDPH grant will allow the health department to hire 10 to 20 more contact tracers later this summer, she said.
Ford County Health Department announced that county's 22nd confirmed COVID case, a man in his 20s.
Statewide, IDPH announced Friday that 1,156 more people have tested positive for COVID and 59 have died, including an Iroquois County man in his 70s. Since the virus entered Illinois earlier this year, 125,915 people have had confirmed cases and 5,795 have died.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.