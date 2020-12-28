COVID-19 impact on health: Top story of 2020 not over yet

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic affected many aspects of our lives but it all comes back to its effect on our health, the number one story of 2020 and one that, unfortunately, will continue into 2021.

The first death from the novel coronavirus in McLean County was reported March 22. By early May, McLean County recorded its 100th case. At that time, there had been three deaths in the county. Now we are closing in on 100 deaths and the number of cases has topped 11,000.

Thanks to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, we have learned about the “three W’s” of prevention — wear a mask; wash your hands; watch your distance — even if not everyone follows them.