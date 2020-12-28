COVID-19 impact on health: Top story of 2020 not over yet

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic affected many aspects of our lives but it all comes back to its effect on our health, the number one story of 2020 and one that, unfortunately, will continue into 2021.
The first death from the novel coronavirus in McLean County was reported March 22. By early May, McLean County recorded its 100th case. At that time, there had been three deaths in the county. Now we are closing in on 100 deaths and the number of cases has topped 11,000.
Thanks to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, we have learned about the “three W’s” of prevention — wear a mask; wash your hands; watch your distance — even if not everyone follows them.
Reditus Laboratories in Pekin became a major player in COVID-19 testing, processing its 1 millionth test in late November. That number is now more than 1.25 million tests processed by the company that does processing for the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds as well as for Illinois State University and others.
An unprecedented full-court-press to develop a vaccine resulted in the first shots being given this month in McLean County and elsewhere. The arrival of the vaccine has been welcomed as a sign of hope during a pandemic that has had precious few bright spots.
Meanwhile, health officials keep a watchful eye on such things as the availability of intensive care unit space and regular hospital beds. In recent weeks, they have been near or above 90% capacity.
Frontline medical workers, featured in Sunday’s Pantagraph as the 2020 Newsmakers, have borne the brunt of addressing the health impact, working long hours in necessary but uncomfortable personal protective equipment.
“I’ve never seen the nurses be so tired, so emotionally and physically drained,” Tracy Sondag, a clinical nurse manager with Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, told The Pantagraph. “I’ve never had to witness so many patients experience loneliness here in the hospital.”
But she added, "I've never been so proud to be a nurse."
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
In this Series
Counting down The Pantagraph's Top 10 Stories of 2020
-
TOP STORIES OF '20: DeWitt County approves 1st wind farm
-
TOP STORIES OF '20: 3 killed in Lincoln plane crash, investigation continues
-
TOP STORIES OF '20: Rivian invests billions in Normal facility, prepares for production launch
- 10 updates