COVID-19 in Illinois: 6,363 new cases reported Thursday
alert

101620-blm-loc-1virusupdate

Ava Roper, a case investigator with the McLean County Health Department, hands a nasal swab to a person at a COVID-19 testing site outside Colfax City Hall on Oct. 15.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,363 new confirmed cases COVID-19 on Thursday, including 56 additional deaths.

Officials reported a total of 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. 

Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories have processed 83,056 test results, bringing the total to 7,542,098.

As of Wednesday night, 3,030 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 643 patients were in the ICU and 269 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths were reported in the following counties. (Note: Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported the information about deaths in their areas.)

  • Adams County: 1 male 70s
  • Christian County: 1 male 80s
  • Clark County: 1 female 80s
  • Clay County: 1 female 70s
  • Clinton County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
  • DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
  • DuPage County; 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s
  • Edgar County: 1 male 70s
  • Ford County: 1 female 70s
  • Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
  • Lake County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
  • Livingston County: 1 female 70s
  • Macon County: 1 male 30s
  • Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • McDonough County: 1 male 60s
  • Morgan County: 1 male 60s
  • Ogle County: 1 male 60s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
  • Wabash County: 1 male 70s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 6.9% through Wednesday. This positivity rate is calculated using total cases over total tests.

The state is also using a metric called test positivity, which is calculated using the number of positive tests over total tests. State health officials said Thursday that they would start reporting the statewide test positivity rate, which was 8.2% through Wednesday. 

State health officials said case positivity and test positivity rates are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps show whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infection, while test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps to show how the virus is spreading in the population over time, according to IDPH. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

