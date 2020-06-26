COVID-19 not through with Central Illinois; two new cases, one new hospitalization in McLean County, three new cases in LaSalle

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 proved again Friday that it isn't through with Central Illinois as McLean County announced two new cases and the county's first COVID-related hospitalization in 19 days and LaSalle County announced three new cases.
But only three McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus since Tuesday, following an uptick of seven new cases on Sunday and Monday.
The two new cases on Friday include the hospitalized patient and a person recovering at home in isolation, said Jessica McKnight, county health department administrator.
The two new cases bring to 256 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. Of the 256, 233 have recovered, nine are isolating at home and one is hospitalized.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
More than 12,200 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is 2.1 percent, McKnight said.
McLean County's seven-day COVID positivity rate through June 23 is 0.5 percent, McKnight said.
LaSalle County Health Department confirmed Friday three additional COVID-19 cases in that county, bringing its total since March to 203.
The additional cases — a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s — remain in isolation, LaSalle County Health Department said. But two more people have recovered from COVID, bringing that county's recovery total to 147.
Meanwhile, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Friday that the 10,000th COVID test had been completed at the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
That testing site, which opened March 28, is for anyone — not just McLean County residents — who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
McLean County EMA said 157 people were tested Thursday.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed July 4 and 5. People may arrive by car or bus or may walk up.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
McKnight said that Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has added county-level COVID-19 metrics to its website (dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics) to measure the health burden of COVID-19 in each county and illustrate each county's ability to respond.
Statewide, IDPH announced Friday 857 new COVID cases and 39 additional deaths, including a Cass County man in his 80s and a St. Clair County man in his 70s.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, 140,291 people have had confirmed cases of the virus and 6,847 people have died, IDPH said. The seven-day statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 19 through June 25 is 3 percent.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday released guidelines about what businesses and industries reopen Friday as the state moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
