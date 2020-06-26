COVID-19 not through with Central Illinois; two new cases, one new hospitalization in McLean County, three new cases in LaSalle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 proved again Friday that it isn't through with Central Illinois as McLean County announced two new cases and the county's first COVID-related hospitalization in 19 days and LaSalle County announced three new cases.

But only three McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus since Tuesday, following an uptick of seven new cases on Sunday and Monday.

The two new cases on Friday include the hospitalized patient and a person recovering at home in isolation, said Jessica McKnight, county health department administrator.

The two new cases bring to 256 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. Of the 256, 233 have recovered, nine are isolating at home and one is hospitalized.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.