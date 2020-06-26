COVID-19 not through with McLean County; two new cases, one new hospitalization announced Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 proved again Friday that it isn't through with McLean County as the county health department announced two new cases and the county's first COVID-related hospitalization in 19 days.

While only three additional people have been diagnosed with the novel virus since Tuesday, that follows a slight uptick of seven new cases on Sunday and Monday.

The two new cases on Friday bring to 256 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. Of the 256, 228 have recovered, nine are isolating at home and one is hospitalized.

No more information was immediately available on Friday on the county's first COVID-related hospitalization in 19 days.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.