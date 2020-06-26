COVID-19 not through with McLean County; two new cases, one new hospitalization announced Friday

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 proved again Friday that it isn't through with McLean County as the county health department announced two new cases and the county's first COVID-related hospitalization in 19 days.
While only three additional people have been diagnosed with the novel virus since Tuesday, that follows a slight uptick of seven new cases on Sunday and Monday.
The two new cases on Friday bring to 256 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. Of the 256, 228 have recovered, nine are isolating at home and one is hospitalized.
No more information was immediately available on Friday on the county's first COVID-related hospitalization in 19 days.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
More than 11,900 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said earlier this week, so the rate of those testing positive is 2.1 percent.
Meanwhile, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported mid-day Friday that the 10,000th COVID test had been completed at the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
That testing site, which opened March 28, is for anyone — not just McLean County residents — who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
McLean County EMA said 157 people were tested Thursday.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed July 4 and 5. People may arrive by car or bus or may walk up.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
