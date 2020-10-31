COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Central Illinois

Through Friday, 17,681 tests had been conducted last month at the site, operated by Reditus Laboratories. The site can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups, it closes for holidays and in the event of severe weather. On Friday, 838 people were tested.

During the month, 768 McLean County residents were released from isolation and considered recovered, according to the McLean County Health Department. Since March, 3,912 residents have recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,899 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, and an additional 46 deaths. The newly confirmed cases set a single-day high for the state.

On Saturday, the state released numbers that indicate that Region 2, which includes McLean County, had a testing positivity rate of 8.9%, the second straight day over 8%. If the rate remains over 8% in the numbers released Sunday, that could lead to mitigations for the region, the only region in the state not already under those additional measures.