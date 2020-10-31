COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — October was a record-breaking month for the coronavirus in McLean County.
Fifteen new deaths were reported in McLean County, the most in one month since the virus was first reported in March. Five of those deaths were reported during the past week. Also, 1,265 new cases were reported, also a new record for one month.
McLean County Health Department officials announced earlier this month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
As of Friday, 4,358 cases had been confirmed in the county since the first case March 20.
There were more people tested at the Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fairgrounds in west Bloomington, than during any previous month.
Through Friday, 17,681 tests had been conducted last month at the site, operated by Reditus Laboratories. The site can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups, it closes for holidays and in the event of severe weather. On Friday, 838 people were tested.
During the month, 768 McLean County residents were released from isolation and considered recovered, according to the McLean County Health Department. Since March, 3,912 residents have recovered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,899 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, and an additional 46 deaths. The newly confirmed cases set a single-day high for the state.
On Saturday, the state released numbers that indicate that Region 2, which includes McLean County, had a testing positivity rate of 8.9%, the second straight day over 8%. If the rate remains over 8% in the numbers released Sunday, that could lead to mitigations for the region, the only region in the state not already under those additional measures.
The deaths reported by the state include a female in her 60s from LaSalle County, a man in his 90s from Macon County, and a woman in her 80s from Sangamon County. Because of the timing of the state reports, local county health departments may have already reported the deaths in their area.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 24-30 is 7.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,636 specimens for a total of 7,729,845.
As of Friday night, 3,228 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 680 patients were in the ICU and 290 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
