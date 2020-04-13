COVID-19 positives increase by two in McLean County to 79; too soon to say whether virus is peaking here

BLOOMINGTON — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in McLean County has slowed in the past three days but county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said it's too soon to draw any conclusions.
Separately, officials said testing at the McLean County Fairgrounds has evolved to self-administered swabs.
On Monday, two more county residents were confirmed to have coronavirus, bringing to 79 the number of county residents who have tested positive.
Two positive cases were reported on Sunday; none were reported Saturday.
"We hope this is a result of everyone doing their part to stay home," McKnight said. "We don't have enough evidence to say at this time we are at our peak. ... We are probably within a week of our peak."
Of the 79, 25 are at home in isolation, six are hospitalized (including one in an intensive care unit) and 46 have recovered, McKnight said.
The health department announced in March that two people had died of the virus, a man and woman in their 70s.
More than 1,200 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, McKnight said.
Testing at that fairgrounds site. 1108 Interstate Drive, has evolved over the past several days so that the nasal swab is now self-administered by people being tested rather than by medical professionals, said Cathy Coverston Anderson, McLean County Health Department assistant administrator.
The test, monitored by a medical professional, doesn't require going as far into the nasal cavity, Coverston Anderson said. That makes it less invasive and requires less personal protective equipment for medical professionals, IDPH said.
Meanwhile on Monday, Livingston County Health Department announced that a 17th resident of that county had tested positive for the virus. The man in his 30s is recovering at home in isolation.
Ford County Health Department announced a fourth resident of that county, a woman in her 40s, had tested positive.
And Logan County Health Department announced its fourth case, a woman in her 40s who tested positive after being exposed to someone else with coronavirus. She is isolating at home.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,173 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and 74 additional deaths. Overall, 22,025 people have had the virus and 794 people have died.
In addition to McLean, Livingston, Ford and Logan, Central Illinois counties with cases include Champaign (87 cases, two deaths); Sangamon (48 cases, two deaths); Macon (42 cases, one death); Peoria (30 cases, one death); Christian (24 cases, three deaths); LaSalle (21 cases, one death); Tazewell (19 cases, three deaths); Douglas (11 cases); Woodford and Iroquois (nine cases each); Piatt (six cases); Coles (seven cases); Shelby (four cases); Moultrie and Cumberland (two cases each); and DeWitt and Marshall (one each).
In McLean County, COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
As of Sunday night, about 1,608 people had been tested at the fairgrounds site, according to IDPH.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot distance from other people; wearing a mask when they are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
