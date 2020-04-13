COVID-19 positives increase by two in McLean County to 79; too soon to say whether virus is peaking here

The health department announced in March that two people had died of the virus, a man and woman in their 70s.

More than 1,200 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, McKnight said.

Testing at that fairgrounds site. 1108 Interstate Drive, has evolved over the past several days so that the nasal swab is now self-administered by people being tested rather than by medical professionals, said Cathy Coverston Anderson, McLean County Health Department assistant administrator.

The test, monitored by a medical professional, doesn't require going as far into the nasal cavity, Coverston Anderson said. That makes it less invasive and requires less personal protective equipment for medical professionals, IDPH said.

Meanwhile on Monday, Livingston County Health Department announced that a 17th resident of that county had tested positive for the virus. The man in his 30s is recovering at home in isolation.

Ford County Health Department announced a fourth resident of that county, a woman in her 40s, had tested positive.