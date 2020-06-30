COVID-19 slowing in McLean County, despite rallies, business reopenings

"COVID-19 the virus is still in our community and is still circulating," she said.

The two new cases bring to 260 the number of McLean County residents who have tested positive for the virus since March 19. Some 237 have recovered, 10 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, McKnight said.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.

McKnight said none of the people who have tested positive recently report being at any of the racial justice rallies.

Instead, most recent cases have been people visiting McLean County and residents who traveled recently and returned home, she said. She encouraged people considering vacations to "be aware of what's going on in those other communities," to not travel if you are sick, to pack hand sanitizer and masks and to socially distance as much as possible.

As businesses reopen, the health department has responded to 150 complaints, mostly about people not wearing masks and not socially distancing, she said.