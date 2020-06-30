COVID-19 slowing in McLean County; two new cases but one more person recovered

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued to slow in McLean County on Tuesday as the county health department announced two new cases but one additional person recovered from the novel virus.
Of the 260 McLean County residents who have tested positive since March 19, 237 have recovered (one more than Monday), 10 are at home in isolation (one more than Monday) and none are hospitalized (unchanged from Monday).
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that more than 13,000 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is 2 percent.
The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of June 26 is 0.6 percent, McKnight said.
Meanwhile, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Tuesday that 253 people were tested Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That's the highest number of people to be tested in one day at the site since it opened on March 28, EMA said.
Turn-around time on test results has improved, EMA said. People tested more than six days ago and who haven't received results should call 309-888-5020, EMA said.
That testing site is for anyone — not just McLean County residents — who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed for Independence Day on Saturday and Sunday. People may arrive by car or bus or may walk up.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
