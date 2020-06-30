COVID-19 slowing in McLean County; two new cases but one more person recovered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued to slow in McLean County on Tuesday as the county health department announced two new cases but one additional person recovered from the novel virus.

That means three additional people have had confirmed cases of coronavirus so far this week.

Of the 260 McLean County residents who have tested positive since March 19, 237 have recovered (one more than Monday), 10 are at home in isolation (one more than Monday) and none are hospitalized (unchanged from Monday).

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that more than 13,000 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is 2 percent.

The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of June 26 is 0.6 percent, McKnight said.