COVID-19 slowing in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Even with business reopenings and racial justice rallies that have attracted thousands of residents in recent weeks, the rate of new COVID-19 cases in McLean County continues to slow.
That's because county residents have done a good job washing their hands, wearing their masks and maintaining social distancing, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Tuesday.
McKnight announced Tuesday that the number of McLean County residents with confirmed cases of COVID rose by only two, after increasing by one on Monday.
But efforts to contain COVID need to continue because Phase 4 of Restore Illinois, which allowed some businesses — such as restaurants — to welcome people back inside, took effect only last Friday, McKnight said.
The next couple weeks will tell whether McLean County's COVID numbers increase as a result of Phase 4, she said, encouraging people to continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands.
"COVID-19 the virus is still in our community and is still circulating," she said.
The two new cases bring to 260 the number of McLean County residents who have tested positive for the virus since March 19. Some 237 have recovered, 10 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, McKnight said.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
McKnight said none of the people who have tested positive recently report being at any of the racial justice rallies.
Instead, most recent cases have been people visiting McLean County and residents who traveled recently and returned home, she said. She encouraged people considering vacations to "be aware of what's going on in those other communities," to not travel if you are sick, to pack hand sanitizer and masks and to socially distance as much as possible.
As businesses reopen, the health department has responded to 150 complaints, mostly about people not wearing masks and not socially distancing, she said.
More than 13,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is 1.9%, McKnight said. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of June 28 is 0.6%.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Tuesday that 253 people were tested Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That's the highest number of people to be tested in one day since that site opened on March 28, EMA said.
That testing site is for anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed for Independence Day on Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department reported that five more people tested positive for COVID, bringing that county's total to 215; Tazewell County Health Department reported three more cases, bringing that county's total to 127; and Logan County Health Department reported one new case, bringing that county's total to 15.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 724 new cases and 23 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 143,185 cases and 6,923 deaths.
