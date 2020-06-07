COVID brings a different camping season at Timber Pointe

HUDSON — Fewer people will be camping this summer at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center at Lake Bloomington, but Easterseals Central Illinois hopes that day camps and family weekend retreats will provide some children, including those with special needs, with camping experiences.
"There has been so much uncertainty around the summer camp season this year, we are thrilled to be able to provide opportunities for families and children of all abilities," Timber Pointe Director Allen McBride said in a statement. "Camp experiences provide everyone, especially those with special needs, a chance to feel included and empowered."
Overnight camps sponsored by organizations have been canceled this summer — at Timber Pointe and at other sites nationwide — under state and federal guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
For Timber Pointe, owned and operated by Easterseals Central Illinois, that meant the cancellation of camps such as Camp Limberlost, for children who otherwise wouldn't have been able to attend camp; Camp COCO, for children with cancer; MDA Camp, for youths with muscular dystrophy; and Camp Horizon, for adults with disabilities.
"They are all anticipating coming back next summer," McBride said Friday.
About 1,300 campers and counselors were at Timber Pointe during summer 2019.
But under Phase 3 guidelines approved by the state, Timber Pointe can offer Inclusive Adventure Day Camps for children ages 5 through 13 with and without disabilities and family retreat weekends for families with children or adults with disabilities, developmental delays and other special needs, McBride said.
"It's been a rollercoaster in trying to figure out how we can protect our families while providing a fun and safe experience," he said.
"What's exciting is we can serve our families in some capacity" with the day camps and family retreat weekends, he said.
For organizations that sponsored summer camps, the premise of no overnight camps is disappointing.
"It's frustrating," said Scott Seibring, co-chair of Camp Limberlost, which is sponsored by Bloomington Kiwanis Club. "We know the kids have had a really tough spring. We were hopeful we could help."
"We had planned to be at Timber Pointe again," he said. "As things progressed, we realized we weren't going to be able to do it. We want to do something."
He said Bloomington Kiwanis Club is talking with the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and the Bloomington-Normal YMCA to determine whether Kiwanis Club can, for one week, enhance the experience of some of those organizations' summer day campers to give them more outdoor activities.
"Can we partner with them to make one of their day camp weeks a Camp Limberlost-revised experience?" Seibring said. We are in the process of exploring options. We want to get back there to Timber Pointe for the full camping experience next year."
Timber Pointe day camps, including breakfast and lunch, will run 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 6 through Aug. 14.
Family retreat weekends, with meals and two nights and three days of outdoor activity, will be offered beginning in July through Aug. 9.
Thanks to Easterseals fundraising, family weekend retreats are being offered at no charge and the cost of day camps will be reduced for most families, McBride said. More information is at www.TimberPointeOutdoorCenter.com.
Day campers will be screened daily for COVID symptoms before they leave their vehicles; each must come with a mask. Campers will be kept in groups of seven to 10, equipment will be cleaned between activities and some activities (such as pool time and zip-lining) will not happen this summer, McBride said.
