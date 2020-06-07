COVID brings a different camping season at Timber Pointe

"They are all anticipating coming back next summer," McBride said Friday.

About 1,300 campers and counselors were at Timber Pointe during summer 2019.

But under Phase 3 guidelines approved by the state, Timber Pointe can offer Inclusive Adventure Day Camps for children ages 5 through 13 with and without disabilities and family retreat weekends for families with children or adults with disabilities, developmental delays and other special needs, McBride said.

"It's been a rollercoaster in trying to figure out how we can protect our families while providing a fun and safe experience," he said.

"What's exciting is we can serve our families in some capacity" with the day camps and family retreat weekends, he said.

For organizations that sponsored summer camps, the premise of no overnight camps is disappointing.

"It's frustrating," said Scott Seibring, co-chair of Camp Limberlost, which is sponsored by Bloomington Kiwanis Club. "We know the kids have had a really tough spring. We were hopeful we could help."

"We had planned to be at Timber Pointe again," he said. "As things progressed, we realized we weren't going to be able to do it. We want to do something."