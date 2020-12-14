COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — There have now been more than 10,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in McLean County.

An additional 309 cases were reported by the McLean County Health Department Monday. That brings the overall total to 10,115 reported since the first case was confirmed March 18.

“We really had no projections as to the number of cases we would have, with it being a novel virus,” said McLean County Health Department Jessica McKnight. “Obviously, you had to always anticipate that this could be a possibility, but we never put any numbers on what we were expecting to see.”

At this time 1,221 individuals are isolating at home. McKnight reported 8,810 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

