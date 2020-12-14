 Skip to main content
COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County
COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County

COVID-19 testing

Reditus Laboratories technicians register people for COVID-19 testing at their site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington on Thursday.

 DAVID PROEBER,THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — There have now been more than 10,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in McLean County.

An additional 309 cases were reported by the McLean County Health Department Monday. That brings the overall total to 10,115 reported since the first case was confirmed March 18.

“We really had no projections as to the number of cases we would have, with it being a novel virus,” said McLean County Health Department Jessica McKnight. “Obviously, you had to always anticipate that this could be a possibility, but we never put any numbers on what we were expecting to see.”

There have been 69 COVID-19 related deaths reported in McLean County.

At this time 1,221 individuals are isolating at home. McKnight reported 8,810 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 159,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Sunday.

As of Monday, 15 McLean County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use and 85% of total beds in use.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported 452 people were tested at the community-based testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

