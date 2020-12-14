COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — There have now been more than 10,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in McLean County.
An additional 309 cases were reported by the McLean County Health Department Monday. That brings the overall total to 10,115 reported since the first case was confirmed March 18.
“We really had no projections as to the number of cases we would have, with it being a novel virus,” said McLean County Health Department Jessica McKnight. “Obviously, you had to always anticipate that this could be a possibility, but we never put any numbers on what we were expecting to see.”
At this time 1,221 individuals are isolating at home. McKnight reported 8,810 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 159,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Sunday.
As of Monday, 15 McLean County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use and 85% of total beds in use.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported 452 people were tested at the community-based testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
This story will be updated.
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.
The pandemic dashed traditional graduation plans but gave some schools the chance to be creative in celebrating their students.
Retiring teachers were sent off with surprise parades instead of the usual hugs this spring.
McLean County Unit 5 has distributed more than 100K meals to families since school closure for COVID-19 pandemic
An unexpected milestone, Unit 5 distributed more than 100k meals to local families within two months of schools closing for COVID.
Bent Elementary teachers filled sidewalks with chalked messages for students to "hopefully lift their spirits."
Bloomington-Normal schools began to reopen in October and students were welcomed in by excited teachers and staff.
