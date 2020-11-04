COVID cases, deaths, increase in Central Illinois

Wednesday's numbers were released as state COVID-19 restrictions took effect in 20 Central Illinois counties, including McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Tazewell, LaSalle and Marshall counties. Because the COVID positivity rate in the region exceeded 8% for three straight days, the state on Sunday added Region 2, which includes the above-named counties, to the state's regions facing COVID resurgence mitigations.

The entire state is now under the restrictions.

Effective Wednesday in Region 2, for bars and restaurants, no indoor service is allowed, all outdoor service will end at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables six feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less.

"While large gatherings are known to be high-risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said.

McKnight recommended that people wear a cloth face covering in public and when around people outside their household and to stay at least six feet away from people outside their household.