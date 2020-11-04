 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID cases, deaths, increase in Central Illinois
0 comments
breaking top story

COVID cases, deaths, increase in Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — On the same day that the state's COVID-19 restrictions took effect in 20 Central Illinois counties, several of those counties reported an increase in COVID activity on Wednesday.

The data includes:

  • McLean County reported 133 new cases of the virus, meaning 258 people have been diagnosed so far this week and 4,616 since March 19.
  • Tazewell County reported 72 new cases, to bring its case total to 3,199, and that county's 61st COVID fatality, a woman in her 90s who had been a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria, which is experiencing an outbreak.
  • LaSalle County reported 61 new cases, to bring its total to 2,997, and that county's 72nd COVID death, a woman in her 90s.
  • Livingston County announced 46 new cases, bringing that county's case total to 886.
Recap: What Election Day was like in Bloomington-Normal

Meanwhile, Logan County, in a region where restrictions took effect last month, reported 45 new virus cases and that county's 6th COVID death, a man in his 80s, who died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

"The positivity rate in our county and across our region continues to rise and we are experiencing moderate community spread," said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department. "Everyone should take steps to protect themselves, their communities and people who are at increased risk of severe illness."

McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, increased to 5.8% from 5.1% on Monday, McKnight reported.

Of the more than 103,500 COVID tests of county residents since March, 4.5% have come back positive, she said.

The 458 county residents isolating at home were 52 more than on Monday, when the county previously reported numbers. No numbers were reported on Election Day.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ten people were hospitalized, two fewer than on Monday, with none in intensive care.

Eighty-three more people have recovered as McKnight reported that 4,110 people have been released from isolation, compared with 4,027 on Monday.

Thirty-eight McLean County residents have died of the virus since March, including five last week.

Wednesday's numbers were released as state COVID-19 restrictions took effect in 20 Central Illinois counties, including McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Tazewell, LaSalle and Marshall counties. Because the COVID positivity rate in the region exceeded 8% for three straight days, the state on Sunday added Region 2, which includes the above-named counties, to the state's regions facing COVID resurgence mitigations.

The entire state is now under the restrictions.

Effective Wednesday in Region 2, for bars and restaurants, no indoor service is allowed, all outdoor service will end at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables six feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less.

"While large gatherings are known to be high-risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said.

McKnight recommended that people wear a cloth face covering in public and when around people outside their household and to stay at least six feet away from people outside their household.

Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,538 new cases and 55 additional deaths, to bring the totals to 437,556 cases and 9,933 deaths since March.

In case you missed it: Bloomington-Normal election returns from Tuesday night

In case you missed it: Bloomington-Normal election returns from Tuesday night

Catch up on all our election coverage and the latest developments. 

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis wins another term
Politics
topical top story

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis wins another term

  • Analisa Trofimuk
  • 0

With 397 of the district's 602 precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m., the Taylorville Republican had 113,511 votes to Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan's 76,648 votes. 

+5 
Jessica McKnight

McKnight

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

COVID-19 in Central Illinois

The following COVID-19 case totals and deaths by area counties since March were reported on Wednesday:

McLean; 4,616 cases; 38 deaths

Tazewell; 3,199 cases; 61 deaths

Woodford; 869 cases; 19 deaths

Livingston; 886 cases; 12 deaths

Logan; 726 cases; 6 deaths

LaSalle; 2,997 cases; 72 deaths

DeWitt; 398 cases; 5 deaths

Piatt; 319 cases; 3 deaths

Ford; 204 cases*; 15 deaths

Marshall; 188 cases; 4 deaths

Champaign; 6,789 cases; 29 deaths

*Ford County Health Department has not released new numbers this week.

ISU, test site COVID numbers

COVID-19 testing at McLean County Fairgrounds

910 people tested on Tuesday, a new single-day record high

Illinois State University

1,664 student COVID tests in the past week, with 69 positive for the virus, for a positivity rate of 4.1%

16,579 student COVID tests since Aug. 17, with 1,522 positive for COVID, for a positivity rate of 9.2%

1,439 students have recovered from the virus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News