COVID cases, deaths, increase in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — On the same day that the state's COVID-19 restrictions took effect in 20 Central Illinois counties, several of those counties reported an increase in COVID activity on Wednesday.
The data includes:
- McLean County reported 133 new cases of the virus, meaning 258 people have been diagnosed so far this week and 4,616 since March 19.
- Tazewell County reported 72 new cases, to bring its case total to 3,199, and that county's 61st COVID fatality, a woman in her 90s who had been a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria, which is experiencing an outbreak.
- LaSalle County reported 61 new cases, to bring its total to 2,997, and that county's 72nd COVID death, a woman in her 90s.
- Livingston County announced 46 new cases, bringing that county's case total to 886.
Meanwhile, Logan County, in a region where restrictions took effect last month, reported 45 new virus cases and that county's 6th COVID death, a man in his 80s, who died at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
"The positivity rate in our county and across our region continues to rise and we are experiencing moderate community spread," said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department. "Everyone should take steps to protect themselves, their communities and people who are at increased risk of severe illness."
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, increased to 5.8% from 5.1% on Monday, McKnight reported.
Of the more than 103,500 COVID tests of county residents since March, 4.5% have come back positive, she said.
The 458 county residents isolating at home were 52 more than on Monday, when the county previously reported numbers. No numbers were reported on Election Day.
Voting at McLean County polling places was brisk on Tuesday as first-time voters, long-time voters and everyone in between cast ballots for county board members up to president of the United States.
Support Local Journalism
Ten people were hospitalized, two fewer than on Monday, with none in intensive care.
Eighty-three more people have recovered as McKnight reported that 4,110 people have been released from isolation, compared with 4,027 on Monday.
Wednesday's numbers were released as state COVID-19 restrictions took effect in 20 Central Illinois counties, including McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Tazewell, LaSalle and Marshall counties. Because the COVID positivity rate in the region exceeded 8% for three straight days, the state on Sunday added Region 2, which includes the above-named counties, to the state's regions facing COVID resurgence mitigations.
The entire state is now under the restrictions.
Effective Wednesday in Region 2, for bars and restaurants, no indoor service is allowed, all outdoor service will end at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables six feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less.
"While large gatherings are known to be high-risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said.
McKnight recommended that people wear a cloth face covering in public and when around people outside their household and to stay at least six feet away from people outside their household.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,538 new cases and 55 additional deaths, to bring the totals to 437,556 cases and 9,933 deaths since March.
In case you missed it: Bloomington-Normal election returns from Tuesday night
In case you missed it: Bloomington-Normal election returns from Tuesday night
Catch up on all our election coverage and the latest developments.
With 397 of the district's 602 precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m., the Taylorville Republican had 113,511 votes to Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan's 76,648 votes.
Republican incumbent U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood and Adam Kinzinger held leads in early returns Tuesday, while the race between U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan was too close to call.
The McLean County Board will have a new look next month. In District 5, Democrat Rachael Jean Lund defeated John McIntyre of Normal.
Voting at McLean County polling places was brisk on Tuesday as first-time voters, long-time voters and everyone in between cast ballots for county board members up to president of the United States.
Sommer was leading challengers Democrat Karla Bailey-Smith and Libertarian Ken Allison by 12,373 votes to 5,302 for Smith, and 886 for Allison, according to unofficial election results.
One word came to mind when Stephen Hopkins was describing his excitement to work with his 16-year-old granddaughter, Maddie, as an election judge on Tuesday.
“American democracy has been easy for many of us because of privilege and power,” said Don Carlson, Executive Director of Illinois People’s Action. “But we would be naïve not to recognize that full participation in democracy is a challenge to many others."
Incumbent Rep. Dan Brady sailed into re-election Tuesday over Democrat challenger Chemberly Cummings in the 105th Illinois House District race.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder appeared headed for re-election Tuesday night.
BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared headed to his sixth term in Congress based on unofficial vote totals that showed him leading D…
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood has defeated Democratic challenger George Petrilli in the 18th Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.
Republican incumbent Rep. Keith Sommer appeared heading for re-election Tuesday in the 88th Illinois House District race.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.