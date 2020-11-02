COVID cases increase across Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — As they prepared for new COVID-19 restrictions to take effect later this week, McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Tazewell, LaSalle and Marshall counties reported an increase in cases Monday.
Specifically:
- McLean County reported on Monday 125 new cases since Friday to bring that county's total to 4,483 since March 19.
- Tazewell County reported 197 new cases, meaning that county has had 3,081 cases.
- Woodford County has 76 new cases, bringing its total to 824.
- Livingston County reported 63 new cases, including 17 inmates of Pontiac Correctional Center, increasing its total to 840.
- LaSalle County has 71 new cases, making its total 2,847 cases.
- And Marshall County reported 11 new COVID positives, meaning 182 people there have been sickened by the virus since March.
"As the positivity rate in our county and region has increased, we have been open with the public and our community leaders about the urgency of the situation," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said in an email to The Pantagraph.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday added Region 2, which includes the above-named counties, to the state's regions facing COVID resurgence mitigations.
Effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, for bars and restaurants, no indoor service will be allowed, all outdoor service will end at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables six feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% or room capacity.
Region 2 is facing restrictions because its rolling, seven-day positivity rate — the percent of people who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week — exceeded 8% for three straight days, pushing it past the threshold for establishing such measures under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
McLean County
Ironically, McLean County's seven-day positivity rate declined from 6.1% on Friday to 5.1% on Monday. That rate had been increasing for several days.
"The response to COVID-19 is a community effort," McKnight said. "It will take all of us working together to move McLean County forward. It is vital that we all keep pressing on and prioritizing public health prevention practices; taking personal responsibility and using the best judgment to make choices to keep ourselves and others safe."
"Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep the community safe and show that we care," McKnight said.
Of the 101,500 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.4% have come back positive, unchanged from Friday.
Thirty-eight county residents have died of the virus since March, including five last week. No additional deaths were reported Monday.
Twelve McLean County residents were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, two fewer than on Friday. None were in intensive care.
The 406 people in home isolation was 12 more than on Friday.
But 115 additional county residents have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported Monday that 4,027 people have been released from isolation.
Central Illinois
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, two additional COVID-related deaths were reported on Monday: a LaSalle County woman and a Piatt County woman, both in their 60s. LaSalle County has reported 70 COVID deaths, while Piatt County has had three.
David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said neither DeWitt nor Piatt were on the state's COVID warning list. Region 6, which includes those counties, was added to the state's COVID resurgence mitigation list on Friday, with restrictions effective Monday.
"We cannot advocate for defiance of guidelines established by the State of Illinois," Remmert said. "While our local state's attorney's offices have noted the difficulty of enforcing executive orders that were not legislatively developed, Gov. Pritzker has indicated that enforcement may occur through the Illinois State Police."
Remmert noted that COVID cases are spiking and asked people to refrain from attending social gatherings and events.
"We've seen multiple school-aged birthday parties recently in which a case leads to more than 20-plus close contacts who all had to quarantine," Remmert said.
Hospitalizations increase
Statewide, health officials reported 6,222 new COVID cases and 20 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals to 423,502 cases and 9,810 deaths. As of Sunday night, 3,371 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, including 722 people in intensive care and 298 on ventilators.
The seven-day, statewide positivity rate was 8.1%.
A Capitol News Illinois analysis of weekly hospitalization averages showed the average number of hospital beds used by COVID patients for the week ending Sunday increased by 603, or 24%, from the prior week. There were 3,091 hospital beds in use on average last week, an increase of 55% from two weeks prior and 94% from the week ending Oct. 4.
Daily average intensive care bed usage for COVID was up 124 from the week prior, a 23% increase, Capital News reported. ICU bed usage for COVID was up 58% from two weeks ago and 70% from the week ending Oct. 11.
Average daily ventilator use for the week ending Sunday increased by 63 from the week prior, a 30% increase. It was a 72% increase from the week ending Oct. 18.
